Vishwambhara Shoot Update: Chiranjeevi’s Look Leaked From The Film’s Set; See VIRAL PICS Here

Vishwambhara Shoot Update: Vishwambhara stands as one of the highly anticipated films in Tollywood, featuring Chiranjeevi and Trisha in the lead roles. Directed by Vassishtha, known for his directorial success with the hit film Bimbisara starring Kalyan Ram, this fantasy drama is being crafted on an expansive scale.

Vishwambhara is touted as a fantasy drama packed with tons of visual effects. According to reports, Chiranjeevi will showcase a unique portrayal in this movie, which has completed 40% of its filming. Currently, the team is shooting at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Following the ongoing schedule, Chiranjeevi is set to embark on a holiday to Europe. Upon his return, a month-long shoot is scheduled to commence in May, with preparations underway for the construction of two massive sets.

CHIRANJEEVI'S LOOK FROM VISHWAMBHARA LEAKED ONLINE

As the superstar is currently shooting for the much-hyped film, his look recently got leaked from the sets leaving his fans excited. Yes, you read that right! A few photos of Chiranjeevi from Vishwambhara sets are currently doing the rounds on the social media.

Take a look at the viral photos here:

As per recent reports, the team is shooting for an important action scene. The action sequence in question is being choreographed by the renowned Ram Lakshman duo and is said to be shot against a green screen. There's been a buzz that the production team has allocated an impressive sum of Rs 3 crore solely for this fight scene.

Well, the Godfather star is looking handsome in the viral photos. Don't you agree?

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHIRANJEEVI-STARRER VISHWAMBHARA

For the uninitated, Vishwambhara marks Trisha's comeback as the leading lady after a long time. MM Keeravani has been roped in to compose the music for this film, which also features Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Notably, veteran actor Rao Ramesh has been cast as the main antagonist in the movie. It is set to release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti festival.

Keep watching this space for more updates!