Vishwambhara Shoot Update: Chiranjeevi’s Look Leaked From The Film’s Set; See VIRAL PICS Here

Vishwambhara
Shoot
Update:
Vishwambhara
stands
as
one
of
the
highly
anticipated
films
in
Tollywood,
featuring
Chiranjeevi
and
Trisha
in
the
lead
roles.
Directed
by
Vassishtha,
known
for
his
directorial
success
with
the
hit
film
Bimbisara
starring
Kalyan
Ram,
this
fantasy
drama
is
being
crafted
on
an
expansive
scale.
Vishwambhara
is
touted
as
a
fantasy
drama
packed
with
tons
of
visual
effects.
According
to
reports,
Chiranjeevi
will
showcase
a
unique
portrayal
in
this
movie,
which
has
completed
40%
of
its
filming.
Currently,
the
team
is
shooting
at
the
Ramoji
Film
City,
Hyderabad.
Following
the
ongoing
schedule,
Chiranjeevi
is
set
to
embark
on
a
holiday
to
Europe.
Upon
his
return,
a
month-long
shoot
is
scheduled
to
commence
in
May,
with
preparations
underway
for
the
construction
of
two
massive
sets.
CHIRANJEEVI'S
LOOK
FROM
VISHWAMBHARA
LEAKED
ONLINE
As
the
superstar
is
currently
shooting
for
the
much-hyped
film,
his
look
recently
got
leaked
from
the
sets
leaving
his
fans
excited.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
A
few
photos
of
Chiranjeevi
from
Vishwambhara
sets
are
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
the
social
media.
As
per
recent
reports,
the
team
is
shooting
for
an
important
action
scene.
The
action
sequence
in
question
is
being
choreographed
by
the
renowned
Ram
Lakshman
duo
and
is
said
to
be
shot
against
a
green
screen.
There's
been
a
buzz
that
the
production
team
has
allocated
an
impressive
sum
of
Rs
3
crore
solely
for
this
fight
scene.
Well,
the
Godfather
star
is
looking
handsome
in
the
viral
photos.
Don't
you
agree?
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
CHIRANJEEVI-STARRER
VISHWAMBHARA
For
the
uninitated,
Vishwambhara
marks
Trisha's
comeback
as
the
leading
lady
after
a
long
time.
MM
Keeravani
has
been
roped
in
to
compose
the
music
for
this
film,
which
also
features
Prakash
Raj
in
a
pivotal
role.
Notably,
veteran
actor
Rao
Ramesh
has
been
cast
as
the
main
antagonist
in
the
movie.
It
is
set
to
release
on
January
10,
2025,
coinciding
with
Sankranti
festival.