Athadu Re-Release Box Office Collection: How Is Mahesh Babu's Action Thriller Movie's Comeback Performing?

Athadu Re-Release Box Office Collection: The 2005 Telugu action thriller Athadu, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, saw a 4K remastered re-release on August 9, 2025, coinciding with the film's 20th anniversary and the actor's 50th birthday. Produced by Jayabheri Arts, the film originally featured Mahesh Babu as a hitman who assumes a new identity after being framed for the murder of a politician. The ensemble cast includes Trisha, Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, and others.

According to data shared by Cinee Worldd on X, Athadu 4K earned ₹5.26 crore on its opening day, ranking fifth among recent Telugu film re-releases, behind titles like Khaleja 4K and Gabbar Singh 4K. In the U.S. market, figures posted by Prathyangira Cinemas show the film has grossed approximately $94,822 as of Sunday evening.

Despite these numbers, the latest reports from TrackTollywood indicate the film's re-release has not met financial expectations for the rights buyer, who acquired the rights for ₹3.2 crore and is estimated to face nearly ₹1 crore in losses after expenses. The buyer reportedly holds rights valid for one year, with the option for a further re-release to try and recover costs.

Athadu's Legacy And Its Re-Release

The original Athadu earned several accolades, including three Nandi Awards and a Filmfare Award South for Best Director. It has also been remade and dubbed in multiple languages over the years.

The film's storyline revolves around Nandu, a skilled assassin caught in a political conspiracy, who adopts the identity of a man named Pardhu while trying to clear his name. The movie's technical credits include music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by K.V. Guhan.

As the re-release continues, industry watchers are closely monitoring its box office trajectory in the context of the growing trend of remastered Telugu films returning to theaters. The response will offer insights into the viability of such releases in the current market landscape.