Baahubali The Epic Day 2 Collection Early Update: Saturday STORM! Biggest Re-Release HITS Mass Jathara Opening

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: SS Rajamouli's cinematic marvel Baahubali The Epic is rewriting box office history once again! Released on October 31, 2025, this special re-release edition has turned into a festival of nostalgia and mass celebration across theatres. Dubbed as Tollywood's biggest re-release ever, the film brings together both parts - Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion - in a single, power-packed cut. While a few songs and scenes were shortened to tighten the runtime, the grandeur and emotional impact remain as mesmerizing as ever.

Audiences are flocking to theatres to relive the Baahubali magic, creating a wave of excitement rarely seen for a re-release.

Baahubali The Epic Opening Day Box Office Collection (Day 1)

From packed single screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to roaring multiplex crowds, Baahubali The Epic has truly turned into a mass celebration of Rajamouli's legendary storytelling and Prabhas' unmatched charisma. Even in the North, the re-release has taken the box office by storm.

As per Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic kick-started its re-release journey with an impressive ₹10.55 crore on its opening day. Out of the total, around ₹1.15 crore was earned from special premiere shows held a day prior to the official release, showcasing the film's massive pull even years after its original run.

Day 0 [ Thursday]: ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 1 [1st Friday]: ₹ 9.4 Cr

Total: ₹ 10.55 Cr

1 Day India Net Collection: ₹ 10.55 Cr

1 Day Worldwide Collection: ₹ 19.00 Cr

1 Day Overseas Collection: ₹ 6.50 Cr

1 Day India Gross Collection: ₹ 12.50 Cr

Baahubali The Epic 2 Days Collection Early Trend (Saturday)

Early box office reports indicate a thunderous response on Saturday (day 2), riding high on the buzz. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the film has already minted around ₹ 3.15 cr today (Saturday, Nov 1) till 5 pm. As of now, the total estimated numbers stand at ₹ 13.7 cr (approx.).

Baahubali The Epic Saturday Occupancy - Telugu 2D (Day 2)

Morning Shows: 37.34%

Afternoon Shows: 58.56%

Baahubali The Epic Vs Mass Jathara Box Office

Amid the ongoing re-release frenzy, Baahubali The Epic has unleashed a box office storm, effortlessly outshining Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's latest outing, Mass Jathara. For those unversed, the Bhanu Bogavarapu directorial was originally slated to hit theatres yesterday, but the makers decided to postpone the release by a day to avoid clashing with the grand re-release of Baahubali.

As updated by the same trade tracking report, Ravi Teja's film has so far managed to net around Rs 1.45 cr today, on its opening day (till 5 pm).