Baahubali The Epic Day 4 Collection Early Update: MASSIVE Monday Drop! Touches 25 Cr Amid Over 50% Fall

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Update: The roar of Baahubali echoes once again across Indian cinemas! SS Rajamouli's legendary masterpiece - Baahubali The Epic - has made a grand return to theatres, and the response has been nothing short of spectacular. Released on October 31, this special combined version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion features re-edited scenes, enhanced visuals, and exclusive transitions that give fans a brand-new viewing experience. It's not just a movie re-release - it's a full-blown celebration of Indian cinema's most iconic saga.

The magnum opus features a stellar ensemble cast - Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, and Ramya Krishnan - each delivering performances that have become etched in cinematic history. Under SS Rajamouli's visionary direction, Baahubali transcended boundaries, blending emotion, action, and spectacle on a scale never seen before in Indian cinema.

Baahubali The Epic Opening Weekend Collection (Day 3)

Ever since its re-release announcement, excitement has been sky-high. Tollywood's biggest re-release - Baahubali The Epic - has sparked a wave of nostalgia and pride among moviegoers.

Baahubali The Epic has roared back to life at the box office, and the numbers are nothing short of sensational! The re-release of SS Rajamouli's timeless blockbuster opened to a massive ₹9.65 crore on its first day (excluding ₹1.15 crore from premiere shows), marking the biggest-ever opening for a re-released film in India - a record that perfectly reflects the film's undying popularity.

While the opening day witnessed an extraordinary turnout, the collections saw a slight dip over the weekend. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹7.25 crore on Saturday (Day 2) and ₹6.3 crore on Sunday (Day 3). This takes Baahubali The Epic's 3-day total to a mighty ₹24.35 crore (net) - a phenomenal figure for a re-release.

Day 0 [ Thursday]: ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 1 [1st Friday]: ₹ 9.65 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]: ₹ 7.25 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday]: ₹ 6.3 Cr

Total Net Collection: ₹ 24.35 Cr

Total India Gross Collection: ₹ 28.75 Cr

Total Overseas Collection: ₹ 11.00 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection: ₹ 39.75 Cr

Baahubali The Epic 4 Days Collection Early Trend (Monday)

After a healthy weekend, the film faced a sharp decline on its first Monday. As per early trade estimates by Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic witnessed over a 50% drop in collections, managing to earn only around ₹84 lakh (till 5:30 PM). With this, the film's total net collection stands at approximately ₹25.19 crore.

Baahubali The Epic Monday Occupancy - Telugu 2D (Today)

Morning Shows: 12.84%

Afternoon Shows: 17.49%