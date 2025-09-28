Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 3: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Tonight’s Episode? UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 3: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 kicked off earlier this month on Star Maa and JioHotstar (formerly JioCinema), and the premiere brought massive excitement among fans. Nagarjuna Akkineni returned as host, adding his signature wit, charm, and sharp observations, instantly setting the tone for a high-energy season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduced a new twist that has grabbed attention-commoners are competing alongside celebrities for the first time. Fifteen contestants entered the house in the opening week, promising a mix of drama, emotional moments, and entertainment as they vie for the grand trophy.

In just three weeks, the house has seen everything from fun bonding sessions to intense conflicts and shocking surprises. Unexpected clashes and rising tensions have made this season highly unpredictable, keeping fans glued to every episode. With a blend of humor, strategy, and emotional drama, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to dominate conversations and social media buzz.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 3

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and intense drama. Since the premiere, the show has already seen two contestants exit - Shrasti Verma and Marayada Manish - adding to the suspense and unpredictability.

As the show is currently in its third week, the tension has reached a new level. Six contestants-Haritha Harish, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Priya Shetty, Kalyan Padala, and Rithu Chowdhary-are now in danger of elimination. With alliances being tested and rivalries heating up, one of them is set to leave the Bigg Boss Telugu house in the upcoming weekend episode.

The nomination list has sparked lively debates among fans, with social media buzzing about who deserves to stay and who might face the exit. With emotions running high and strategies in play, the coming episodes promise more drama, surprises, and intense moments for viewers to watch closely.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 3 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 approaches its weekend episodes, fan voting trends have become the talk of social media. Early online polls and speculation suggest that Ramu Rathod is currently leading, with Flora Saini following closely in second place. Both contestants are enjoying strong fan support and are expected to stay safe this week.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Padala and Rithu Chowdhary are holding steady in the middle of the rankings but will need continued support to avoid slipping further. Priya Shetty and Haritha Harish appear to be struggling, reportedly occupying the bottom spots in the voting charts.

It's important to note that these trends are based on social media discussions and unofficial polls. The official elimination will be announced by host Nagarjuna in tonight's (September 28) episode. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss Telugu house this week, adding to the suspense and excitement surrounding the show.