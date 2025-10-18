Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 6: Who Is Likely To Go Home On Weekend? UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 6: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is creating waves on both TV and OTT, emerging as one of the most talked-about reality shows this year. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, the show blends drama, emotions, glamour, and unexpected twists that keep viewers hooked.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduces an exciting new twist: for the first time, commoners are competing alongside celebrities, bringing unpredictability and fresh energy to the competition.

Adding to the excitement is the dynamic return of host Nagarjuna Akkineni. With his charm, humor, and effortless hosting style, he has once again captivated audiences, making Bigg Boss Telugu 9 a season packed with entertainment, surprises, and non-stop buzz.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 6

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has reached its sixth week, and the tension inside the house is higher than ever. With emotions running wild and alliances constantly shifting, the competition has hit a critical stage.

This week, six contestants face the risk of eviction, each fighting to secure their place in the game. Among the nominees are Demon Pavan, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Thanuja Gowda, Divya Nikhita, and Ramu Rathod. One contestant will be evicted in the upcoming weekend episode, adding more excitement and drama for viewers.

The power now rests with the audience. Fans could vote for their favorite contestants until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM. With the race to the finale growing tougher, every vote will play a crucial role in deciding who stays and who leaves.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 6 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is all set for another high-voltage Weekend episode, and fan anticipation is at its peak. Early online voting trends suggest Thanuja is leading the pack this week, enjoying strong fan support. Suman follows closely in second place, while Demon Pavan secures a steady third position.

The real drama, however, is at the bottom. Bharani, Ramu, and Divya are reportedly receiving fewer votes, raising questions and debates among viewers about who might be evicted next.

These trends are based on unofficial polls and may differ from the official results. Fans will get the final verdict during the Weekend episode on Sunday, October 19, when the host announces the next eviction from the Bigg Boss house.