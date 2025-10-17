Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 6: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 6: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has taken over both television and OTT platforms, becoming one of the most talked-about reality shows this year. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, the show has struck the perfect balance of drama, emotions, glamour, and unexpected twists that keep fans glued to their screens.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 also marks a major change in the show's format - for the first time, commoners are competing alongside celebrities, adding a fresh and unpredictable edge to the competition.

The show's popularity is further amplified by Nagarjuna Akkineni's dynamic return as host. His charm, humor, and effortless hosting style have once again won over audiences, making Bigg Boss Telugu 9 a season full of surprises, entertainment, and non-stop buzz.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 6: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters its sixth week, tensions are running high inside the house. With emotions rising and alliances shifting, the competition has reached a crucial turning point. This week, ten contestants have been nominated, each determined to survive another round and stay in the game.

The nominees for the week include Demon Pavan, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Thanuja Gowda, Divya Nikhita, and Ramu Rathod. One of them will have to leave the Bigg Boss house during the upcoming weekend elimination episode, making the battle even more gripping.

The ultimate decision now lies with the viewers. Fans had the time to cast vote for their favorite contestants until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM, to help them stay in the house. Every single vote counts this week as the tension builds and the race to the finale grows tougher than ever.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 6

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 gears up for another high-voltage Weekend episode, anticipation is at its peak among fans. As per early online voting trends, Thanuja has emerged as the clear frontrunner this week, enjoying massive fan support and holding the top position. Suman is not far behind, securing the second spot, while Demon Pavan maintains a strong presence in third place.

However, the real tension lies at the bottom of the chart. Bharani, Ramu, and Divya are reportedly trailing behind with fewer votes, sparking debates and speculation among viewers about who might be evicted next.

It's worth noting that these figures are based on unofficial fan polls and may not reflect the actual voting results. The final decision will be revealed during the Weekend episode on Sunday, October 19, when the host announces who bids farewell to the Bigg Boss house.