Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 7: Who Is Likely To Go Home On Weekend? UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 7: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu has taken over both television and OTT platforms, becoming the talk of the town for its thrilling mix of drama, emotions, and nonstop entertainment. Hosted once again by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show airs on Star Maa and streams exclusively on JioHotstar, drawing massive viewership week after week.

Unlike previous editions, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has introduced a refreshing twist by welcoming commoners along with celebrities into the house. This new format has added more excitement and unpredictability, as contestants from different walks of life compete fiercely to claim the winner's trophy.

Ever since its grand premiere, the season has been a rollercoaster of emotions - from fiery confrontations and unexpected friendships to laughter-filled moments and shocking eliminations. Each episode brings fresh surprises, ensuring that fans remain hooked to the drama unfolding inside the Bigg Boss house.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 7

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 moves into its seventh week, the drama inside the house has reached a whole new level. The latest nomination list features eight contestants - Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sreenivasa Sayee, Ramu Rathod, Ramya Moksha, and Divya Velamuri - all battling to stay safe from elimination.

With one contestant set to exit during the weekend episode, the atmosphere in the house has turned tense and unpredictable.

This week's tasks and interactions have been filled with heated discussions, emotional breakdowns, and shifting loyalties, making it one of the most gripping phases of the season. Fans are actively voting and debating online, trying to guess who will be evicted next.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 7 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 approaches, excitement among fans is at its peak. Social media platforms are flooded with fan predictions, online voting polls, and heated discussions, keeping everyone guessing about who will be evicted this week.

According to unofficial online trends, Thanuja Gowda has emerged as the frontrunner, enjoying massive audience support. Kalyan Padala follows closely behind in second place, while Divya Velamuri secures the third spot. Meanwhile, Sanjana Galrani and Ramu Rathod are holding steady in the middle zone.

However, the real tension lies at the bottom of the list. Rithu Chowdary, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Ramya Moksha are reportedly facing low vote counts, making their survival uncertain. Fans are eagerly debating who among them will have to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

It's worth noting that these rankings are unofficial and based solely on online fan polls. The final verdict will be revealed during the weekend episode on Sunday, October 26, when host Nagarjuna Akkineni announces the official eviction results.