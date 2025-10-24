Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 7: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 7: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is creating a storm on television and OTT platforms, captivating audiences with its perfect mix of drama, entertainment, and surprises. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, the season marks the return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 brings a fresh change to the popular format by introducing commoners alongside celebrities in the house, raising the stakes and making the competition more unpredictable. A number of well-known personalities have entered the Bigg Boss house, each aiming to outwit others and take home the coveted trophy.

Since the premiere, the show has been filled with emotions, laughter, and nail-biting moments. Viewers have witnessed everything from heated arguments and shocking confrontations to surprising alliances and touching friendships. The mix of entertainment and intensity has kept fans glued to their screens, making Bigg Boss Telugu 9 one of the most talked-about seasons in recent memory.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 7: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 steps into its seventh week, the competition inside the house is becoming fiercer than ever. The Week 7 nomination list includes Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sreenivasa Sayee, Ramu Rathod, Ramya Moksha, and Divya Velamuri. With one contestant set to leave during the upcoming weekend elimination episode, the pressure inside the house has skyrocketed, creating an atmosphere of suspense and tension.

Fans are eagerly discussing who will survive the elimination as the stakes continue to rise. From unexpected arguments to shifting alliances, this week promises to deliver some of the most dramatic and emotional moments of the season so far.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 7

Social media is abuzz with predictions, online polls, and heated debates, keeping viewers on edge ahead of the much-awaited elimination episode. According to early fan trends, Thanuja Gowda is currently leading the charts with strong audience support, closely followed by Kalyan Padala in second place. Divya Velamuri holds steady at third, with Sanjana Galrani and Ramu Rathod rounding out the middle pack.

The tension is most visible at the bottom of the list, where Rithu Chowdary, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Ramya Moksha are reportedly struggling to secure enough votes. This has sparked widespread speculation among fans about who might face eviction this week.

It's important to remember that these trends are based on unofficial online polls and do not represent the official results. Viewers won't have to wait long for answers. The suspense will be resolved on Sunday, October 26, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when the host announces the eviction results.