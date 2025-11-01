Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 8: Who Is Likely To Go Home On Weekend? UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Voting Results Week 8: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has become a major sensation, ruling both TV and OTT screens with its mix of emotions, drama, and entertainment. Hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, the popular reality show airs on Star Maa and is available for streaming on JioHotstar, pulling in huge audiences every week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has broken the usual pattern by including not just celebrities but also common people as contestants. The fresh format has made the competition more unpredictable and engaging, as participants from different backgrounds bring new energy, clashes, and connections into the house.

Since its grand launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has kept fans glued with intense arguments, emotional moments, fun tasks, and shocking evictions. With every new episode offering something unexpected, the show continues to dominate conversations and remains one of the most talked-about reality shows in Telugu entertainment.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 8

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 enters its eighth week, the intensity inside the house has reached a whole new level. This week's nomination list has put eight housemates in danger: Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan, and Divvala Madhuri.

For each of them, this round is crucial, as one wrong step could end their journey in the Bigg Boss house. With emotions running high and the pressure mounting, the battle for the Season 9 trophy has never been more fierce or unpredictable.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 8 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

Social media is buzzing with excitement as fans rally behind their favorite contestants in the lead-up to this week's much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 9 elimination. Online discussions, fan debates, and voting polls are in full swing, with predictions flooding platforms about who will stay and who might bid farewell to the house.

As per early online trends, Thanuja Gowda has emerged as the front-runner with an overwhelming wave of fan support. Kalyan Padala isn't far behind, holding the second position, while Sanjana Galrani continues to maintain a steady third spot. Meanwhile, Pavan and Ramu appear to be lagging slightly in the middle ranks.

The real suspense, however, lies at the bottom of the voting chart, where Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, and Divvala Madhuri are reportedly in danger of eviction. Their dwindling votes have sparked heated discussions among viewers, who are eagerly guessing which contestant will have to leave the house next.

It's important to remember that these numbers are derived from unofficial online polls and may not reflect the actual results. The final verdict will be revealed on Sunday, November 2, during the weekend elimination episode.