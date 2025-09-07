Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Bharani Shankar? Prabhas's Baahubali Co-Star Set To Join Nagarjuna's Show?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@starmaa, @actor_bharanii, @actorprabhas

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Premier Time (Today), OTT Streaming Platform

The grand premiere is happening tonight (Sunday, Sept 7) on Star Maa at 7 PM. For fans who prefer streaming, the full event will also be available live on JioHotstar Telugu, ensuring no one misses out on the big reveal.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Confirmed Contestant: Who Is Bharani Shankar (Bharani Kumar)?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will also see a mix of celebrity contestants and selected commoners who earned their spot through a pre-show competition called Agnipariksha. This opens the door for fresh dynamics and fierce clashes. Amidst the soaring anticipation around the contestants' list, Telugu actor Bharani Shankar aka Bharani Kumar has reportedly been confirmed to step inside the BB Telugu 9 house as a participant.

After completing his schooling in Vizag, actor Bharani pursued a B.Tech degree before foraying into acting in 2003. Ever since his debut, the actor has been a part of nearly 30 TV serials, including 'Seethamahalakshmi', 'Tarangalu' and 'Punnaga'. Bharani is widely known for his performance in Prabhas's Baahubali franchise.

According to a Filmyfocus report, Bharani Shankar is married and shares a close bond with his wife and mother. However, nothing much is known about his wife, his date of birth and other personal details.