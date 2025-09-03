Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Confirmed Contestants List With Photo: From Emmanuel To Shrasti; WHO All Are Participating?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@thanuja_puttaswamy_, @jabardasth_emmanuel, @vermashrasti

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Confirmed Contestants: The wait is nearly over - the most controversial yet wildly popular reality show in Telugu television is all set to return. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, hosted once again by the ever-charismatic Nagarjuna Akkineni, is gearing up for a grand comeback, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Known for its unpredictable twists, fiery confrontations, emotional meltdowns, and endless entertainment, Bigg Boss Telugu has become a household obsession over the years. Each season brings its own brand of chaos and controversy, and Season 9 promises to take things a notch higher. With Nagarjuna at the helm - effortlessly switching between calm mentor and stern taskmaster - the show continues to strike the perfect balance between drama and discipline.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Premiere: Date, Time & Where To Watch?

Fasten your seatbelts and clear your prime-time schedules... because the BB madness is about to begin again, and it's going to be louder, spicier, and more unpredictable than ever. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises even more twists, tougher tasks, and a fresh batch of contestants ready to set the house on fire. Will it be bolder? Messier? More emotional? One thing's certain - Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is ready to deliver non-stop entertainment.

The stage is set, the house is ready, and the countdown has officially begun! The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 will air on September 7 (Sunday) at 7 PM exclusively on Star Maa. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the opening night promises a spectacular launch filled with glamour, performances, introductions of the new contestants, and plenty of surprises. As fans eagerly await the reveal of who's entering the house this season, all eyes will be on the premiere to set the tone for what's expected to be the most explosive season yet. Don't miss it - the drama begins this Sunday!

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Confirmed Contestants List With Photo

According to a Telugu Samayam report, a total of 11 contestants have supposedly been confirmed to participate in Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 9, and the list includes names like comedians Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, actress Thanuja Puttaswamy, folk singer Ramu Rathod, choreographer Shrasti Verma, and Alekhya Chitti Pickles fame Ramya, among others.

1) Emmanuel

2) Suman Shetty

3) Ramya Moksha Kancharla

4) Bharani Shankar

5) Flora Saini

6) Thanuja Puttaswamy

7) Ramu Rathod

8) Sanjana Galrani

9) Shrasti Verma

10) Harshit Reddy (Shubham, Kalki fame)

11) Zubeda Sultana (Comedian Ali's Wife)