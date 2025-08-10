Bigg Boss Telugu 9 First Promo OUT: When Is Nagarjuna-Hosted Show Likely To Premiere On TV?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@starmaa

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere Updates: From its very first season in 2017, Bigg Boss Telugu has become more than a reality show... it's a national obsession. With its unpredictable drama, emotional confrontations, and lavish set pieces, the show has consistently delivered intense entertainment. Season 8, boldly themed Limitless, broke records with a staggering more-than-5-billion viewing minutes, cementing its place as one of the most-watched seasons in the show's history.

With its legacy of sensational drama and an entirely revamped format, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is shaping up to be its most dynamic and inclusive iteration yet. Fans aren't just waiting-they're counting down. Adding to the excitement, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has officially dropped the first promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, sending shockwaves of excitement among fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 CONFIRMED: First Promo Out

Our Sunday has just gotten grand. A lil while ago, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his Twitter handle and dropped the highy-anticipated first promo of the much-awaited upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu (BB Telugu 9).

This time, the makers will add a 'double' twist to Bigg Boss Telugu 9 with 'double house', promising a 'double dose' of entertainment.

He captioned his Twitter post, "The most unpredictable Bigg Boss season 9 telugu is coming soon!!!

Ee saari chadarangam kaadu ranarangame🔥"

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere Date (Expected): When Will Nagarjuna-Hosted Show Go On Air On TV?

The buzz is real, and so is the suspense. As whispers about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 grow louder across social media, one question has fans on the edge of their seats - "When is it starting?" The official premiere date still hasn't been revealed in the official promo, fueling a storm of curiosity online.

Amidst the curiosity game, one of the Twitter pages claimed that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 might go on air on Star Maa from August 23 (Saturday).

Recently, an Asianet report alleged that BB Telugu 9 is likely to premiere in the first week of September 2025.

While the internet is literally buzzing with several speculated premiere dates of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, fans are requested to wait for the official announcement. Until the official date drops, one thing's certain-Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has already won the curiosity game.