Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 5: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends - UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Early Voting Results Week 5: The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is louder than ever as the show continues to rule television and digital screens. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, the latest season brings a perfect mix of emotions, glamour, and unpredictable twists that have fans hooked from day one.

Hosted by the ever-charming Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 marks his powerful comeback as he once again impresses viewers with his quick wit, humor, and effortless hosting style.

This season stands out for introducing a big change - commoners have joined the show alongside celebrities for the first time. A total of 15 contestants entered the house during the grand premiere, ready to face challenges, emotional breakdowns, and intense rivalries in their fight for the winner's trophy.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 5: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

The drama inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house has reached new heights as the show moves into its fifth week. With heated arguments, shifting alliances, and emotional breakdowns dominating the screen, the tension is stronger than ever.

This week, ten contestants are facing the risk of elimination: Kalyan Padala, Divya Nikhita, Srija Dammu, Sanjana Galrani, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Demon Pavan, and Rithu Chowdary. One of them will have to exit the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The decision now lies in the hands of viewers, who can cast their votes until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM, to save their favorite housemates. With emotions running high and fan rivalries intensifying, this week's eviction promises to be one of the most unpredictable moments of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 so far.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 5

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 gears up for its much-awaited weekend episode, the excitement among viewers is reaching its peak. Online buzz and fan polls suggest a tight race among contestants this week, keeping everyone guessing about who will stay and who will go.

According to unofficial voting trends, Thanuja is currently leading with the highest number of votes, followed by Kalyan, who holds a strong second position. Suman remains steady in third place, while Sanjana, Srija, Bharani, and Flora are placed in the middle of the rankings.

At the lower end of the chart, Rithu, Demon, and Divya appear to be getting the fewest votes, putting them at risk of eviction. However, it's important to note that these figures come from fan-based polls and not from the show's official voting data.

The real suspense will end during the weekend episode on Sunday, October 12, when the host announces the contestant who will bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. With close competition and rising drama, this week promises to keep fans glued to their screens.