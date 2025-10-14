Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 6: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 6: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has been setting the small screen ablaze, captivating audiences with its perfect mix of entertainment, glamour, and unexpected twists. The hit reality show, airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, marks the much-celebrated comeback of Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 brings a refreshing change to the Bigg Boss format - for the first time, commoners have entered the house alongside celebrities. A total of 15 contestants made their grand entry during the premiere, each stepping into the high-pressure world of Bigg Boss with hopes of taking home the coveted winner's trophy.

Since its launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has delivered nonstop entertainment, blending laughter, emotions, and high-voltage drama. The house has already witnessed strong friendships, explosive arguments, and unpredictable alliances, making it one of the most talked-about seasons yet.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 NOMINATIONS WEEK 6 DETAILS

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 steps into its sixth week, the atmosphere inside the house has never been more intense. With emotions flaring and rivalries deepening, ten contestants now find themselves on the nomination list, each fighting to secure their place in the competition.

This week's nominees include Demon Pavan, Bharani Shankar, Suman Shetty, Thanuja Gowda, Divya Nikhita, and Ramu Rathod. Among them, one contestant will bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house during the weekend's elimination episode.

The power now rests in the hands of the audience, whose votes will determine who stays and who leaves. Viewers can cast their votes for their favorite housemates until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM, making every vote crucial in deciding the fate of the nominated contestants.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 6: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 heads toward another intense weekend, excitement among fans is reaching fever pitch. Social media is buzzing with discussions and online polls, hinting at a nail-biting elimination round this week.

According to early fan voting trends, Thanuja continues to lead the race, securing the top spot with strong viewer support. Suman follows closely behind in second place, while Demon Pavan maintains a steady hold on the third position.

The real suspense, however, lies at the bottom, where Bharani, Ramu, and Divya are struggling with comparatively fewer votes. This has led to growing speculation among fans about who might face eviction this week.

It's important to note that these statistics are based on unofficial fan polls circulating online and do not reflect the show's confirmed voting data. The ultimate decision rests with the official audience votes, which will determine which contestant leaves the Bigg Boss house.

The suspense will finally end on Sunday, October 19, when the host reveals the eviction results during the much-awaited weekend episode.