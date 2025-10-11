Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 5: Flora Or Srija - Who Will Get Evicted? Will There Be Double Eviction?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination This Week: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has taken over screens and conversations, becoming one of the most talked-about reality shows in recent times. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, this season has struck the perfect balance between entertainment and excitement. Making his much-awaited return, Nagarjuna Akkineni once again proves why he's one of the most loved hosts on television.

What makes Bigg Boss Telugu 9 truly unique is its new and refreshing format. For the first time, commoners are competing alongside celebrities, bringing a whole new energy and unpredictability to the house. A total of 15 contestants walked in during the grand premiere, each ready to face emotional breakdowns, heated confrontations, and tough challenges in their journey toward the winner's title.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 5 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

The intensity inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house is at its peak as the reality show enters its fifth week. What started as a mix of fun and bonding has now turned into a battlefield of emotions, shifting alliances, and fierce confrontations. From unexpected arguments to emotional outbursts, every episode has been packed with drama, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

This week, the nominations list is longer and tougher than ever. A total of ten contestants - Kalyan Padala, Divya Nikhita, Srija Dammu, Sanjana Galrani, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Demon Pavan, and Rithu Chowdary - are on the edge as they battle to stay in the game. With one of them set to leave during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, the pressure inside the house is mounting.

The fate of these contestants now rests entirely with the audience votes, which remained open until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM. Fans are rallying behind their favorites on social media, turning this week's eviction into one of the most discussed and unpredictable moments of the season.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 5: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 heads toward its highly anticipated weekend episode, the tension inside the house - and among fans - is at an all-time high. The latest online voting trends have sparked discussions across social media, hinting at a nail-biting elimination round this Sunday.

According to fan-based polls, Thanuja continues to enjoy strong audience support, securing the top spot in this week's voting list. Kalyan follows closely behind, maintaining steady momentum with impressive votes, while Suman takes the third position, keeping his game balanced.

The mid-tier zone seems occupied by Sanjana, Bharani, Divya, and Demon, who have managed to gather moderate support from the audience. However, the real tension lies at the bottom, where Rithu, Srija, and Divya are trailing with the fewest votes. Their low rankings have left fans anxious about who might face eviction this weekend. Interestingly, there are reports about double elimination this time.

While these figures stem from unofficial online polls and not from the show's official data, they have certainly added to the growing curiosity. The final verdict will be revealed during the Weekend Episode on Sunday, October 12, when the host announces who will exit the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house.