Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 8: Rithu, Gaurav, Or Madhuri - Who Will Get Eliminated This Week? UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination Week 8: The ninth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is creating massive buzz, dominating television screens and online discussions alike. With its broadcast on Star Maa and digital streaming on JioHotstar, the show has quickly become a weekend favorite among fans. The return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as host adds to the excitement, as his charm and wit continue to elevate the drama and entertainment quotient.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 stands out for its fresh and experimental format, marking a major shift from previous editions. For the very first time, commoners are competing with celebrities, giving the competition a thrilling edge and keeping audiences hooked with unexpected twists.

The grand premiere introduced several dynamic contestants, a mix of familiar faces and new personalities, all set to test their patience, emotions, and strategies inside the house. With intense rivalries, emotional outbursts, and gripping tasks, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises a roller-coaster ride of entertainment that fans simply can't get enough of.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 8 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is heating up as the show steps into its eighth week, bringing a fresh wave of tension and drama. The latest nominations have left eight contestants - Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan, and Divvala Madhuri - on the edge of elimination.

With the competition getting tougher each day, every move now counts more than ever. The nominated housemates are leaving no stone unturned to prove their worth and secure their spot in the game.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 8: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

Social media is abuzz with anticipation as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 heads toward its next elimination weekend. According to early online voting trends, Thanuja Gowda appears to be leading the pack with a massive fan base backing her. Kalyan Padala follows closely in second place, while Sanjana Galrani continues to hold strong in third.

Meanwhile, Pavan and Ramu are sitting comfortably in the mid-zone, though their vote counts could swing with last-minute support. The real tension builds at the bottom of the chart, where Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, and Divvala Madhuri are reportedly facing a tough fight for survival. Their lower vote percentages have left fans speculating who might be shown the door this week.

However, it's worth noting that these rankings come from unofficial fan polls, and the actual eviction results might tell a different story. The suspense will finally end on Sunday, November 2, when host Nagarjuna Akkineni announces the name of the evicted contestant during the much-awaited Weekend Episode.