Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Week 5: Are Flora Saini, Srija Dammu Eliminated From Nagarjuna's Show? Viral Posts

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eviction Week 5: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has captured the attention of viewers, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about reality shows this year. Airing on Star Maa and available for streaming on JioHotstar, this season offers the perfect mix of drama, fun, and excitement. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni makes his much-awaited return, once again proving why he is one of the most beloved faces on Indian television.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 stands out with its fresh format, where commoners join celebrities in the competition for the first time. This combination adds unpredictability and a fresh energy to the Bigg Boss house. The season began with 15 contestants, each prepared to face emotional highs and lows, intense confrontations, and challenging tasks as they compete for the ultimate winner's title.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 5 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS' NAMES

The drama in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house has reached a new high as the fifth week is coming to an end. What began as lighthearted fun and bonding among contestants has now turned into a tense mix of emotions, shifting alliances, and heated confrontations.

This week's nominations have raised the stakes even higher. Ten contestants-Kalyan Padala, Divya Nikhita, Srija Dammu, Sanjana Galrani, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Demon Pavan, and Rithu Chowdary-are all fighting to survive in the game. With one participant set to be evicted during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, the pressure inside the house is at an all-time high.

The contestants' fate now lies entirely in the hands of the viewers. Voting remained open until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM, and fans have been actively supporting their favorites on social media. This week's eviction promises to be one of the most talked-about and unpredictable moments of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 so far.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WEEK 5: DOUBLE EVICTION TWIST; WHO WILL LEAVE THIS TIME?

Amid growing speculation over the week 5 eviction on Bigg Boss Telugu 9, a viral post has claimed that Flora Saini and Srija Dammu have been eliminated from the show during the weekend episode. Take a look at the post here:

However, an official announcement is still awaited.