Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who Is Maryada Manish? BB Telugu 9 Agniparikshna Winner To Join Commoner Contestants List?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@starmaa, @maryada.manish

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Launch: Drama, twists, and double trouble! Reality TV's biggest Telugu phenomenon is back-and louder than ever! Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to return with its 9th season today, September 7, promising viewers a rollercoaster of entertainment, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments. Hosted once again by the dynamic Nagarjuna Akkineni, this season is already generating massive excitement even before the doors of the Bigg Boss house officially open.

From leaked glimpses of the house's double-structure layout to speculated contestant lists, fan theories, and teaser clips, social media has been ablaze with non-stop chatter. Now, the buzz is that Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha winner Maryada Manish has got himself a seat in the commoners contestant list of Nagarjuna-hosted show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Premiere Time: When & Where To Watch The Grand Event On TV & OTT?

The stage is set, the lights are on, and the excitement is through the roof! The highly anticipated grand premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is finally happening tonight (Sunday, September 7), and fans across the country are counting down the seconds. With a brand-new double house format and a mix of celebrities and commoners, this season is already being called a game-changer.

The grand event will be telecast on Star Maa from 7:00 PM, and for those who prefer to watch on-the-go, you can stream the premiere live on Jio Hotstar Telugu.

From jaw-dropping entries to surprise elements and Nagarjuna's iconic hosting... this is one premiere you absolutely can't miss!

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Commoner Contestants List: Who Is Maryada Manish?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduced its boldest twist yet with Agnipariksha, giving commoners a shot at glory. One name that stood out from the rest? Maryada Manish - who's now officially entering the main Bigg Boss house after winning hearts and the challenge!

And leading the pack with charisma, resilience, and sheer relatability was Maryada Manish - a commoner whose presence in Agnipariksha has already made waves across fan circles.

According to Forbes, Manish Maryada is the cofounder of India-based fintech startup Fello. Founded in 2021, Fello is a platform that offers "rewards to users to make investing more fun". He was listed in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

According to The Economic Times, Manish is currently expected to be 30 years old. Meanwhile, there is no information about his relationship/marital status.