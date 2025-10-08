Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 5: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 5: The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu has taken television by storm, drawing fans back to their screens with a mix of glamour, drama, and fresh surprises. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioCinema (previously known as JioHotstar), the reality show's ninth season marks a powerful return for Nagarjuna Akkineni, who continues to win hearts with his effortless wit, humor, and hosting charm.

Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduces a major change - for the first time, commoners have joined celebrities inside the house. Fifteen contestants stepped into the Bigg Boss house during the grand premiere, each ready to face intense challenges, emotional highs, and fiery confrontations for the coveted winner's trophy.

In the past weeks, the show has offered a rollercoaster of entertainment - from joyful moments and budding friendships to shocking revelations and heated arguments. With tensions rising and new alliances forming, audiences are calling this one of the most dramatic and unpredictable seasons in Bigg Boss Telugu history.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 NOMINATIONS WEEK 5 DETAILS

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters its fifth week, the tension inside the house is at an all-time high. This week, 10 contestants - Kalyan Padala, Divya Nikhita, Srija Dammu, Sanjana Galrani, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, Bharani Shankar, Flora Saini, Demon Pavan, and Rithu Chowdary - are up for nomination, and one of them will be eliminated this weekend.

The power to decide their fate lies entirely with the audience. Fans can vote for their favorite contestants until Friday, October 10, at 10 AM, influencing who will stay and who will leave the Bigg Boss house. With emotions running high and rivalries intensifying, Week 6 promises yet another dramatic and unpredictable elimination.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 5: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 inches closer to the weekend episodes, excitement is running high among fans. Online polls and social media chatter indicate a close contest this week, with Thanuja emerging as the front-runner. Kalyan trails just behind, while Suman maintains a steady position on the third spot.

Sanjana, Srija, Bharani, and Flora are next in the voting list. The tension, however, lies at the bottom of the scoreboard. Rithu, Demon, and Divya are facing the heat with comparatively fewer votes, sparking speculation about who might leave the house next. It's worth remembering that these figures are based on unofficial fan polls, not the show's confirmed voting data.

The final verdict will be announced during the weekend episode on Sunday, October 12, when the host reveals this week's eviction.