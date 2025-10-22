Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 7: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 7: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is setting the television screens on fire, keeping viewers hooked with its unique blend of glamour, drama, and surprises. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, this season marks the highly anticipated return of Nagarjuna Akkineni as the charismatic host.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduces a fresh twist to the Bigg Boss format by bringing commoners into the house alongside celebrities. The premiere several known names stepping into the intense Bigg Boss environment as contestants, each with dreams of claiming the coveted winner's trophy.

Since its launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been packed with emotions, laughter, and high-voltage drama. From explosive arguments to unexpected alliances and heartwarming friendships, the season continues to captivate audiences, making it one of the most talked-about editions in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 NOMINATIONS WEEK 7 DETAILS

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters its seventh week, the competition inside the house is reaching a boiling point. Emotions are running high, rivalries are intensifying, and alliances are being tested as eight contestants find themselves on the nomination list. Each participant now faces a crucial battle to secure their spot and stay in the running for the coveted trophy.

This week's Bigg Boss Telugu 9 nomination list features Sanjana Galrani, Rithu Chowdary, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala, Sreenivasa Sayee, Ramu Rathod, Ramya Moksha, and Divya Velamuri. Among these contestants, one will have to exit the Bigg Boss house during the upcoming weekend elimination episode, making the stakes higher than ever as tensions inside the house continue to rise.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 7: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 approaches another high-stakes weekend, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions, predictions, and online polls, building anticipation for a dramatic elimination episode.

Early fan trends suggest Thanuja Gowda is leading the pack with strong viewer support, followed closely by Kalyan in second place. Divya holds steady in third, followed by Sanjana and Ramu.

The real tension is at the bottom of the chart, where Rithu, Sayee, and Ramya are struggling to gather enough votes. This has sparked widespread speculation about who could be evicted this week.

It's important to note that these trends are based on unofficial online polls and may not reflect the official results. The final decision will come from audience votes, determining which contestant will leave the house.

Fans won't have to wait long! The suspense will be resolved on Sunday (October 26), when the host announces the eviction results during the much-awaited weekend episode.