Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 8: Who Is At What Position In Voting So Far? Check UPDATE

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Opening Voting Trends Week 8: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has taken over the television world, keeping fans glued to their screens with its perfect mix of glamour, drama, and unexpected twists. The much-loved reality show airs on Star Maa and streams on JioHotstar, featuring the return of the ever-popular host Nagarjuna Akkineni, whose charm and wit add an extra spark to every episode.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has brought a refreshing change to the Bigg Boss format by introducing commoners along with celebrities, creating a diverse and dynamic environment inside the house. The grand premiere witnessed several well-known faces entering the game, each ready to face challenges and compete for the prestigious Bigg Boss Telugu winner's trophy.

Since its launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has delivered everything fans love - emotional moments, heated confrontations, strong friendships, and endless entertainment. With every episode full of surprises, it's no wonder the show continues to dominate social media trends and remains one of the most-watched and talked-about seasons ever.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 NOMINATIONS WEEK 8 DETAILS

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 steps into its eighth week, the drama and tension inside the house have hit a new high. With emotions running wild and strategies constantly shifting, contestants are giving their all to stay in the game. Rivalries are deepening, friendships are being tested, and every move now counts as the show inches closer to its grand finale.

This week, eight contestants have landed on the elimination list - Thanuja Puttaswamy, Ramu Rathod, Sanjana Galrani, Kalyan Padala, Rithu Chowdary, Gaurav Gupta, Demon Pavan and Divvala Madhuri. Each one faces a make-or-break moment as they battle for survival and a chance to claim the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 trophy.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 OPENING VOTING TRENDS WEEK 8: HERE'S WHO IS LAGGING BEHIND

Social media is abuzz with predictions, debates, and voting polls as audiences rally behind their favorite contestants ahead of the much-anticipated elimination episode. According to early online trends, Thanuja Gowda is currently leading with massive fan support, while Kalyan follows closely in second place. Sanjana maintains a strong third position, with Pavan and Ramu trailing behind.

However, the real nail-biter lies at the bottom of the rankings - Rithu, Gaurav, and Madhuri are struggling to secure enough votes to stay in the competition. This has fueled intense speculation among viewers about who might face eviction this week.

It's worth noting that these figures are based on unofficial online polls and may not represent the final outcome. All eyes are now on Sunday (November 2), when the host will reveal the results during the weekend elimination episode, bringing an end to the suspense and setting the tone for the upcoming week's drama.