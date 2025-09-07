Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: Who Is Tanuja Gowda (Thanuja Puttaswamy)? All About The Popular TV Actress

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Premiere: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set to entertain fans once again! The show premieres tonight, September 7, on Star Maa and JioHotstar at 7 pm. Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as the host, adding his charm, guidance, and signature style to lead the contestants through tough tasks and emotional challenges.

The excitement started even before Bigg Boss Telugu 9 went on air. Social media is buzzing with fans guessing which celebrities will join the Bigg Boss house this year. To keep the suspense alive, the makers have kept the list of contestants a secret, making fans even more eager.

This season promises plenty of surprises, intense rivalries, and touching moments that will keep viewers glued to their screens. With so much drama and entertainment, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is expected to be one of the top trending shows in the coming weeks.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 PREMIERE AND CONTESTANTS

The excitement for Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is reaching new heights as the grand premiere draws closer. Fans across social media are eagerly guessing which celebrities will enter Nagarjuna Akkineni's popular reality show this season.

One contestant creating a lot of buzz is actress Tanuja Gowda aka Thanuja Puttaswamy. Viewers are curious to see how she will deal with the tough tasks, emotional moments, and unexpected twists inside the Bigg Boss house.

Besides Tanuja, several other stars are being discussed as potential contestants. Rumoured names include Ritu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, Shrashti Varma, Asha Saini, Sanjana Galrani, Priya Shetty, and more. These names have fans excited and adding to the anticipation.

While the makers will officially reveal the full list of contestants during the premiere, the ongoing speculation is already making Bigg Boss Telugu 9 one of the most awaited shows of the year. Fans can't wait to see the drama, entertainment, and surprises unfold!

WHO IS TANUJA GOWDA (THANUJA PUTTASWAMY)? AGE, INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS & MORE

Thanuja Puttaswamy, also known as Thanuja Gowda, is a popular actress in the Telugu television world. She is active in both the Telugu and Kannada entertainment industries and became widely recognized after acting in the Telugu serial Mudda Mandaram.

Thanuja was born and brought up in Bangalore. She completed her school education there and graduated from Bangalore University. From a young age, she had a deep interest in acting, which encouraged her to pursue it as a career.

Her first appearance on the big screen was in the Kannada horror film 6-5=2. She later acted in Dhande Boys, further exploring roles in films before stepping into television.

Thanuja's TV career began with the Telugu serial Andala Rakshasi, but it was Mudda Mandaram that gave her fame. In this show, she played the character Parvathi, which was loved by many. She later expanded her work to Tamil television and starred in Siva Manasula Sakthi.

Apart from acting, Thanuja also participated in the Telugu cooking-comedy reality show Cooku with Jathiratnalu and reached the finalist stage. She owns an Instagram account with the username @thanuja_puttaswamy_, which has over 174k followers.