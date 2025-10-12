Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wildcard Contestant: Who Is Ramya Moksha? All About Her Alekya Chitti Pickles Controversy

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Wildcard Contestant: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has become one of the most talked-about reality shows this year, keeping viewers hooked with drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, the show offers nonstop excitement for fans across India. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni makes a highly anticipated return, once again winning hearts with his charm and wit.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 introduces a fresh twist - for the first time, commoners are competing alongside celebrities, bringing a new level of energy and unpredictability to the house. The show kicked off with 15 contestants, all ready to face emotional challenges, tough tasks, and intense confrontations as they battle for the coveted winner's title.

With its unique mix of celebrity glamour and relatable commoner stories, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to deliver thrilling entertainment and keeps audiences eagerly waiting for each episode.

BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WILD CARD ENTRY: 6 NEW CONTESTANTS SET TO ENTER

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is about to get even more thrilling with the entry of six wild card contestants who are expected to shake up the house. The new participants include Madhuri Divvala, Ayesha Zeenath, Ramya Moksha, Nikhil Nair, Sreenivasa Sayee, and Gaurav Gupta.

Among the wildcards, Ramya Moksha is already creating a buzz, catching the attention of both viewers and fellow housemates. With these fresh faces entering the competition, fans can expect more drama, unpredictable twists, and exciting confrontations in the upcoming episodes.

WHO IS RAMYA MOKSHA? ALL YOU BIGG BOSS TELUGU 9 WILDCARD CONTESTANT

For those unaware, Ramya Moksha is a know social media influencer. Ramya grabbed headlines recently when her pickle business, Alekya Chitti Pickles, was involved in a dispute with a customer. The business is managed by three sisters, and Ramya stands out with her huge social media following.

Due to her popularity, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 have brought her on board, expecting her to add glamour and excitement to the show. There have also been rumors about her Tollywood film debut, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

She owns an Instagram profile (with the username ramya_moksha) and has over 485k followers.

With her presence, fans can look forward to more sparkle, drama, and entertainment in the upcoming episodes.