Mirai Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Sees Saturday Spike; Set To Overtake Kingdom

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: After the smashing success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja has returned in full force - and this time, he's soaring higher than ever. His latest superhero fantasy film Mirai, which hit theatres globally on September 12, has set the box office ablaze with its thunderous opening and unstoppable fan frenzy. From the moment the trailer dropped, Mirai had audiences hooked with its stunning visuals, larger-than-life action sequences, and a gripping story rooted in fantasy.

The pre-release buzz was sky-high, and now, the numbers are proving that the hype was real. Fans turned up in huge numbers across India and overseas, turning day one into a full-blown celebration of Telugu cinema's growing global appeal.

Mirai (Mirai Super Yodha) Box Office Collection Day 1 (Opening Day)

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai Super Yodha - starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu alongside a special cameo by Prabhas - has not only delivered on expectations - it's exceeded them. Critics and audiences alike are praising Teja Sajja's commanding screen presence, the ambitious world-building, and the emotional core that makes Mirai more than just a visual spectacle.

With glowing reviews, packed theatres, and a weekend run that's gaining serious momentum, Mirai outperformed HanuMan on the opening day. According to Sacnilk, Mirai netted around Rs 12.25 cr (including all languages) on its first day.

Day 1 (Friday): ₹ 12.25 Cr [Hi: 1.5 Cr; Te: 10.6 Cr; Ta: 0.05 Cr; Ka: 0.05 Cr; Mal: 0.05 Cr]

For those unversed, HanuMan's opening day numbers were estimated at ₹ 8.05 cr (without paid reviews), as per Sacnilk.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trends (Saturday)

Teja Sajja's Mirai is soaring this Saturday (Sept 13), drawing big crowds to theatres. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the fantasy film has already added ₹7.25 cr today till 6:30 pm, taking the overall current numbers to Rs 19.5 cr (approx.).

Mirai Occupancy Day 2 - Telugu (Today)

Morning Shows: 62.97%

Afternoon Shows: 80.93%

Mirai Vs Kingdom First Saturday Collection

Teja Sajja's Mirai is less than a crore away from surpassing Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom's first Saturday numbers. As per Sacnilk, Kingdom had earned Rs 8 cr on its first Saturday (day 3).