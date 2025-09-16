Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends: Will Teja Sajja's Film Hit 55Cr Today? All Set To Beat HHVM

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends: Teja Sajja's Mirai continues its run at the box office with solid numbers through its first five days. After a strong opening weekend, the film showed decent hold on Monday, and early trends for Day 5 (Tuesday) suggest that audiences are still showing up, especially for the Telugu version. As per Sacnilk, Mirai had crossed Rs. 51 crore (India net) by the end of Day 4, and it's inching closer to the Rs. 60 crore mark, which is said to be its reported budget. While weekday drops are expected, the film's performance so far is promising. In this story, we'll break down Tuesday's early trends, including occupancy, and how much Mirai collected today so far.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4 (1st Monday)

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 5.96 crores on Day 4 (1st Monday). The movie reportedly saw a fall of around 64%. Despite the huge drop, Mirai crossed the 50 crores benchmark and its total India net box office collection stands at Rs. 50.56 crores as of Day 4.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5 Early Trends

According to the reports, Mirai has grossed Rs. 2.1 crores on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) as of 6 pm. As per today's early trends, the total box office collection of Mirai stands at Rs. 53.1 crores.

Will Mirai Hit 55 Cr Mark Today?

We have high hopes for the movie. It is speculated that if not 60 crore, Mirai will definitely cross the 55 crore milestone. However, a further dip in the box office collection is expected. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Mirai All Set To Beat Hari Hara Veera Mallu On Day 5

On Day 5 (Monday), Hari Hara Veera Mallu grossed Rs. 2.45 crores (all languages). Well, Mirai has already grossed Rs. 2.1 crores on Day 5 as of 6 pm. We believe by the end of the day, Mirai will undoubtedly surpass 2.5 crore benchmark.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 13 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 15 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 16.6 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 6.4 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 2.1 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 53.1 Cr (early trends)

Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead, is reported to have been made on a budget of around Rs. 60 crore, according to Filmibeat. As a sci-fi action entertainer, the film's budget reflects its high production values, including extensive VFX work, futuristic sets, and stylized action sequences. The makers aimed to deliver a visually immersive experience, positioning Mirai as one of the most ambitious Telugu projects of the year. The reported budget includes production, post-production, and promotional expenses. Riding on the success of HanuMan, the expectations from Mirai were already high before its theatrical release.