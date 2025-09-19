Mirai Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Might Slow Down In Week 2?

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's film Mirai has been performing impressively at the box office. In just its first week, the movie has already surpassed its production budget, marking a significant milestone. According to a report by Filmibeat, Mirai was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. But as the second week begins, the big question is: will the momentum continue, or will the box office numbers slow down? Let's take a look at the film's latest collection report so far:

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 3.35 crores at the box office on Day 7 (Thursday). This made the total box office collection (net) of Mirai stand at Rs. 65.1 crores, 13.1 cr in Hindi, 50.71 cr in Telugu, and others).

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates

As per the reports, Mirai has grossed Rs. 0.95 crores at the box office on Day 8 (Friday) as of 6 pm. This made the total box office collection of the movie stand at Rs. 66.05 crore (as per today's early trends).

Will Mirai Hit 70Cr Today?

Since Mirai is seeing a significant fall at the box office, not much is expected from the movie. But it might gross somewhere around 2.5 to 3 crores by the end of the day. So far, Mirai has earned around 1 crore, and it is expected that the movie might gross 1.5-2 crores more. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs. 13 crore

Day 2: Rs. 15 crore

Day 3: Rs. 16.60 crore

Day 4: Rs. 6.40 crore

Day 5: Rs. 6.00 crore

Day 6: Rs. 4.75 crore

Day 7: Rs. 3.35 crore

Week 1- Rs. 65.1 crore

Day 8: Rs. 0.95 crore (as of 6 pm)

Total: Rs. 66.05 crore (early trends)

Mirai OTT Release Update

After a strong box office debut, Mirai is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The OTT rights have reportedly been acquired by JioHotstar, marking a major deal for the fantasy-action entertainer. While an official date is yet to be announced, industry buzz suggests that the film will begin streaming approximately eight weeks after its theatrical release, placing its OTT debut in early November 2025. According to a report by OTTplay, the streaming rights were sold for a substantial amount, reflecting the film's high demand and growing fan base. Viewers can expect multi-language support upon release.