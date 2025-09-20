Mirai Collection Day 8: Teja Sejja Superhero Film Hits LOWEST Single-Day; Fails To Touch 70 Cr On 2nd Friday

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tejasajja123

Mirai Super Yodha Box Office Collection Day 8: Riding high on the momentum of his previous blockbuster HanuMan, actor Teja Sajja has delivered yet another box office winner with Mirai, which released on September 12. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film features Manchu Kumar and newcomer Ritika Nayak in key roles. Right from its announcement, Mirai generated massive buzz thanks to its unique sci-fi storyline, stylish visuals, and Teja Sajja's rising stardom. With expectations soaring, the film opened to strong numbers and positive word of mouth, quickly cementing its place as one of the biggest crowd-pullers of the season.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 8: LOWEST Single-Day

Despite competing with several major releases at the box office, Teja Sajja's latest superhero fantasy film Mirai (Mirai - Super Yodha) has emerged as a clear winner, outshining its rivals with impressive collections and full-house shows in key regions. The film's slick action sequences, engaging screenplay, and futuristic themes have resonated well with both youth and families.

As the film entered its second week on September 19, box office numbers witnessed a slight drop. In fact, Mirai recorded its lowest single-day collection since release, a common trend as weekday footfalls slow down.

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a noticeable drop of 14.93% yesterday (Sept 19) and added around ₹ 2.85 cr (including Hindi and Telugu languages) on its day 8.

Mirai 8 Days Total Collection

With an opening day collection of Rs 13 cr, Teja Sajja's Mirai has grossed around Rs 67.95 cr in 8 days, according to Sacnilk data, falling to touch the Rs 70 cr-mark on its second Friday. The 8-day total collection of the Telugu version is estimated to be at Rs 53.2 cr (approx.).

Where To Stream Mirai Online After Its Theatrical Run?

According to Telugu123, the post-theatrical digital rights of Teja Sajja's superhero film Mirai - Super Yodha have been acquired by JioHotstar already. As per the report, the movie is likely to maintain an 8-week release window and is expected to premiere on the said streaming app in November 2025. However, an official announcement on the same is still awaited.