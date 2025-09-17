MIrai Worldwide Collection Day 5: Teja Sajja's Film Remains Unbeatable; Roars Past 100 Cr Within First Week

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: After the resounding success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja has returned to the silver screen with his much-anticipated film Mirai, released on September 12. The movie has quickly captured the attention of audiences and critics alike, marking another milestone in Teja's promising career. From its opening day, Mirai received positive reactions for its gripping storyline, strong direction, and solid performances - particularly by Teja Sajja, whose portrayal has been described as mature and compelling.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the Telugu-language pan-India film has made a powerful impact since its release on Friday (Sept 12), quickly setting the box office on fire. The movie has garnered widespread praise from both critics and fans, marking an exciting chapter in Teja's career.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5 (Net)

After the smashing success of his earlier films, Teja Sajja is back with Mirai, and this one's making serious waves! Co-starring Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak as Vibha, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram, the superhero fantasy film has set the box office on fire.

With an opening day number of Rs 13 cr, as updated by Sacnilk, Teja Sajja's Mirai recorded a slight drop on Tuesday (day 5) at the domestic box office and went on to earn around Rs 5.75 cr, taking the overall net numbers to Rs 56.75 cr (approx.) in 5 days.

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹ 13 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 15 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 16.6 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹ 6.4 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 5.75 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 56.75 Cr

Mirai Worldwide Collection Day 5 (Tuesday)

As Mirai is on its way to complete one week in cinemas on Thursday, the Teja Sajja-starrer has already hit the Rs 100 cr-milestone worldwide in just 5 days.

Sharing the same on Twitter (now 'X'), the actor expressed his gratitude and wrote, "Arrived here again,

This is possible only because of all of you 🤍

Grateful 🙏

#Mirai"

With the momentum Mirai has built, the film looks set to continue its winning streak, keeping audiences hooked for weeks to come.