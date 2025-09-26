OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Action Crime Movie Opens Strong With ₹91 Crore In India

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: The Telugu action crime film They Call Him OG began its theatrical journey with an impressive opening day performance across India. According to early estimates by box office tracking site Sacnilk, the film collected a total of around ₹91 crore net within India from its premieres and first full day of release.

The Sujeeth-directed film had a special premiere on Wednesday that brought in about ₹20.25 crore, predominantly from Telugu-speaking regions. This was followed by a strong Day 1 (Thursday) haul of roughly ₹70.75 crore, with contributions from multiple languages, Telugu leading at about ₹70 crore, followed by smaller collections from Tamil (₹0.2 crore), Hindi (₹0.5 crore), and Kannada (₹0.05 crore). These figures position the film among the biggest openers of the year for Telugu cinema.

Released worldwide on September 25, 2025, They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan as a former gangster who resurfaces in Bombay after a decade-long absence, setting off a fresh wave of underworld conflict. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist Omi Bhau, while the supporting cast includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

The film brings together a notable technical team. Music is composed by Thaman S, cinematography is jointly handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing is by Naveen Nooli. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the project has been presented by Smt. D. Parvathi.

OG: Early Collections Set the Stage for Weekend Trends

Industry analysts will now be watching how They Call Him OG performs over its first weekend, as a strong Thursday opening often signals sustained audience interest into the following days. With a pan-Indian release across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada, the film's box office trajectory in the coming days will determine whether it can maintain momentum and secure a strong overall run.

For now, Pawan Kalyan's return to the big screen has clearly sparked significant attention, as early collections reflect a wide turnout from audiences across multiple regions on its opening day.