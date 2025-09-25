They Call Him OG Hit By Piracy After Theatrical Release; Pawan Kalyan's Film Officially Running In Cinemas

They Call Him OG (OG) Full Movie Leaked: The highly anticipated Telugu action-crime drama, They Call Him OG (OG), has hit theatres worldwide today, September 25 - and it's already making waves. Headlined by Pawan Kalyan in full-blown action mode and featuring Emraan Hashmi in a menacing antagonist role, the film is being hailed as a mass entertainer that blends style, swagger, and intensity in equal measure.

Meanwhile, in an unfortunate turn of events, the Telugu-language entertainer has tragically fallen victim to piracy just a couple of hours after its grand theatrical debut globally.

They Call Him OG Box Office Occupancy Day 1 (Telugu) - Morning Shows

They Call Him OG kicked off its theatrical run with an explosive response at the box office. The film recorded an impressive 71.15% occupancy in the Telugu states during morning shows, setting the tone for a strong opening day. Early visuals from theatres showed packed auditoriums, fan celebrations, and high energy across major cities.

As per Sacnilk, the movie already netted around Rs 18.31 cr on its opening day (today) till 2 pm at the domestic box office.

They Call Him OG Full Movie Leaked Online

As per recent reports, They Call Him OG, featuring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. The much-anticipated action film was leaked online on several unauthorized platforms just hours after its theatrical release.

Despite strict anti-piracy measures, the leak of OG movie on multiple illegal sites has raised concerns within the industry. This leak not only poses a threat to the film's box office performance but also undermines the efforts of the entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring the project to life.

Say No To Piracy

Piracy does not just steal movies, it steals the hard work that is out behind its making them. It puts at risk the money people spend on the success of a movie. Piracy is not just unfair, it is illegal. Support films the right way and watch them legally by protecting creativity.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.