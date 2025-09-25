They Call Him OG Collection Day 1 Early Update: Thunderous Start! Yet Far Away From HHVM Opening Day Figure?

They Call Him OG (OG) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: The wait is finally over, and the madness has officially begun! Pawan Kalyan's high-voltage action drama They Call Him OG (OG) released in theatres worldwide today, September 25, and it's nothing short of a mass celebration. Directed by Sujeeth, the Telugu-language crime thriller features Emraan Hashmi as the menacing antagonist, marking his Telugu cinema debut. From the first show itself, the film has ignited a wave of excitement that's spreading like wildfire across social media and cinema halls alike.

OG (They Call Him OG) Budget & OTT Streaming Platform Updates

While Pawan Kalyan leads the charge with his magnetic screen presence and action-packed performance, They Call Him OG aka OG also marks a bold new chapter for Emraan Hashmi, who steps into the Telugu industry with a powerful negative role. His transformation into the film's antagonist has grabbed attention, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative.

As per reports, the pan-India entertainer has been mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 250 cr allegedly.

As reported by Telugu123. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights of OG. That means this Pawan Kalyan starrer will have its OTT premiere on Netflix after concluding its theatrical run.

OG (They Call Me OG) Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Trend (Opening Day)

With sky-high expectations and relentless fan support, OG has turned its release day into a full-blown event. Huge crowds gathered outside theatres from the early hours of the morning, and videos of mass celebrations, firecrackers, giant cut-outs, and fans dancing in packed halls have taken over the internet.

From advance bookings to sold-out early shows, the hype surrounding OG has translated into real-time fan mania - especially in Telugu-speaking regions where Pawan Kalyan's star power is unmatched.

According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, OG has kickstarted its theatrical journey on a thunderous note and has already netted approximately Rs 22.55 cr today (Thursday), on its opening day, till 4:30 pm.

OG (They Call Me OG) Occupancy Day 1 Telugu (Today)

Morning Shows: 71.15%

Afternoon Shows: 61.73%

They Call Him OG (OG) Vs Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) Day 1 Collection

Despite the smashing start, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is yet to touch Hari Hara Veera Mallu's (Pawan Kalyan's last release before OG) opening day numbers. As per Sacnilk, HHVM had earned around Rs 47.5 cr (all languages including the paid review/premiere earnings from the previous day) on the day of its release.