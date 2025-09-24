OG Day 1 Collection Prediction: 100+ Cr? Will Pawan Kalyan Film Outperform Hari Hara Veera Mallu Opening?

They Call Him OG (OG) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: The wait is almost over! The highly anticipated Telugu-language action-crime drama They Call Him OG - simply known as OG - is all set to hit cinemas worldwide tomorrow, September 25. With Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead and directed by Sujeeth, the film has already generated massive buzz across the industry. From its slick teaser to the stylized posters, OG has promised fans a gritty, high-octane cinematic experience. With Pawan Kalyan returning to full-fledged action after a brief break, expectations are sky-high. Adding to the excitement is Emraan Hashmi, who makes his Telugu debut with this film - a casting choice that has caught the attention of audiences across languages.

They Call Him OG Advance Booking Day 1 Update

With just hours to go before its global release, OG is trending across social media platforms. Advance bookings are strong, fan-made trailers are going viral, and theatres in key regions are already reporting near sold-out shows for the opening weekend. The film's pre-release events, music, and aggressive promotions have only amplified the hype.

According to a Twitter post (verified) by T2BLive.COM, the worldwide pre-sales figures of Pawan Kalyan's OG, including premiere, are currently estimated to be around Rs 75 cr, as of today (Sept 24).

With a powerful star cast, sleek visuals, and a promise of intense storytelling, They Call Him OG is poised to make a serious impact - not just in Telugu-speaking regions, but across the Indian box office. All eyes are now on how this gangster action saga performs on its opening day.

They Call Him OG (OG) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction (Opening Day)

As per HT, Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG (OG) marks the power star's first A-rated film in the past 14 years.

Given the skyrocketing pre-sales (advance booking) report card, several Twitter pages are predicting OG to have a grand opening of over Rs 100 cr (worldwide) tomorrow. As tweeted by Tweeterizm🗡️, the film is expected to gross between Rs 145-155 cr worldwide on its opening day, with between Rs 95 cr-100 cr in AP/TG.

They Call Him OG Vs Hari Hara Veera Mallu Collection (Day 1)

If early prediction figures are anything to go by, They Call Him OG could very well surpass the opening day numbers of Pawan Kalyan's previous period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As per Sacnilk, HHVM had opened to a whopping collection of ₹ 47.5 cr (including premiere earnings) at the domestic box office, while it grossed around ₹ 67 cr worldwide.