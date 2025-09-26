Get Updates
OG Collection Day 2 Early Trend: 100 Cr Loading In Just 2 Days? Pawan Kalyan Film Set For Epic Opening Weekend

By
OG They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update

OG (They Call Him OG) Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: The power is back - and how! Pawan Kalyan's much-hyped action entertainer OG (They Call Him OG) has finally hit theatres, and the box office is feeling the heat. Directed by Sujeeth, the film made a thunderous global debut on September 25, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. From the moment the film was announced, OG had generated massive buzz - thanks to its high-octane trailers, stylish action sequences, and the rare pairing of Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, who makes his Telugu film debut as the central antagonist.

With stellar action sequences, a gripping storyline, and the return of Pawan Kalyan in full mass avatar, OG is shaping up to be one of the biggest commercial hits of the year in South Indian cinema.

They Call Him OG (OG) Box Office Collection Day 1: 2025's Biggest Opener

The buzz is loud and clear! With OG (They Call Him OG), Pawan Kalyan has delivered a mass-loaded performance, blending intensity, swag, and screen presence like only he can. Fans flooded theatres on Day 1, with early morning shows running houseful across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and several cities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and overseas markets.

As per Sacnilk, the Telugu-language pan-India biggie made a thunderous start with a record-breaking Rs 8.75 cr opening (including all languages alongside the premiere earnings of around ₹ 21 cr). As per reports, Pawan Kalyan's OG now holds the record of 2025's biggest opening film in India.

They Call Him OG Cast Fees: Pawan Kalyan Vs Emraan Hashmi; Who Charged What For THIS 250 Cr Film? UPDATE -
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Trend (Friday)

OG is riding high on buzz and positive word of mouth, continuing its winning streak today (Friday) as well. According to the real-time Sacnilk update, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has already added ₹13.54 cr (approx.) today till 6:15 pm, taking the overall net earnings to ₹ 98.24 cr, as of now.

They Call Him OG Occupancy Day 2 - Telugu (Today)

Morning Shows: 32.60%
Afternoon Shows: 38.42%

Will They Call Him OG Cross Rs 100 Cr Ahead Of Opening Weekend?

Given the current buzz, Pawan Kalyan's OG is on its way to cross the Rs 100 cr-mark in the next few hours, ahead of its opening weekend.

X