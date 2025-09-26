They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Update: Pawan Kalyan's Film Hits 100Cr Mark Today

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Update: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG is witnessing a sharp drop of nearly 50% in footfalls today. Despite being a Friday, a decline in collections was anticipated, and the trend seems to be holding true. Nevertheless, the film has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark, cementing its place as a commercial success. As the day winds down, the final update on They Call Him OG's Friday box office numbers is in. Let's take a look at how much the film, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, managed to collect today.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2 Final Update

OG Finally Hist 100Cr Mark

They Call Him OG has finally hit 100 crore mark. As per 10 pm's report, They Call Him OG has grossed Rs. 19.24 crore at the box office on Day 2 (Friday). This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 103.99 crore as per the last update of the movie today.

Will OG Hit 150Cr Today?

So far, OG has earned around 20 crore as per the last update of the movie. But it seems that OG is far away from hitting 50 more crores. So, we can not see They Call Him OG hitting 150 crore by the end of the day. The movie might earn somewhere around 30 crore by the end of today. However, let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection

Day 0 (Wednesday)- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 19.24 Cr (as of 10 pm)

Total- Rs. 103.99 Cr (early trends)

They Call Him OG Budget

They Call Him OG is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs. 200 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Pawan Kalyan's career. According to a report by Filmibeat, a significant portion of the budget was allocated to high-octane action sequences, VFX, and stylish production design to match the film's intense tone and scale. The makers have also invested heavily in the casting, with Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist and a strong supporting crew backing the project. With such a huge investment, the film is expected to perform strongly across both domestic and international markets.