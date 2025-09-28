OG Collection Day 4 Early Update: BLOCKBUSTER Opening Weekend! Soars Past HHVM First Sunday Earnings

They Call Him OG (OG) Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Update: The much-anticipated film They Call Him OG, directed by Sujeeth, hit the screens on September 25 and has since ignited a firestorm across cinemas in South India. Marking a significant milestone in the year's box office race, the film has transformed movie halls into hubs of electrifying mass mania, fueled by the star power of Pawan Kalyan and the thrilling debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in Telugu cinema. If the weekend buzz is any indication, the film is set to dominate the box office for weeks to come.

They Call Him OG 3 Days Collection (Saturday)

Starring the charismatic Pawan Kalyan in the lead, They Call Him OG aka OG has ignited theatres from Hyderabad to Chennai and Bengaluru, turning every show into a full-on mass celebration.

With a whopping Rs 84.95 cr opening (including the premiere earnings), as updated by Sacnilk, They Call Him OG marks the biggest opening Indian film of 2025. Even though the film recorded a sharp 70.59% drop in numbers on the second day, the film maintained a strong hold at ticket counters. On Saturday (Sept 27), the Pawan Kalyan starrer managed to rake in around Rs 18.5 cr, taking the overall net collection to Rs 122 cr (including all languages) in 3 days at the domestic box office.

Day 0 [ Wednesday] - ₹ 21 Cr

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 63.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 18.75 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 18.5 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 122 Cr [Te: 119.9 Cr; Ta: 0.57 Cr; Hi: 1.4 Cr; Ka: 0.13 Cr]

OG (They Call Him OG) Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Trend - Sunday (Opening Weekend)

As They Call Him OG continues its unstoppable run, all eyes are on the coming days. Right from its opening day, the buzz around They Call Him OG was palpable. But it was the weekend that truly saw the film explode into a full-blown frenzy.

According to the real-time Sacnilk update, Pawan Kalyan's OG is riding high on the Sunday buzz and has already earned ₹ 13.05 cr (approx.) today (Sunday, Sept 28) till 6:10 pm. As of now, the total numbers are estimated to be at ₹ 134.75 cr (approx.) currently.

OG Occupancy Day 4 Telugu (Today)

Morning Shows: 32.79%

Afternoon Shows: 52.37%

They Call Him OG Vs Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Sunday

Fueled by the explosive Sunday response, They Call Him OG has already surpassed Hari Hara Veera Mallu's (HHVM) first Sunday figures. As per Sacnilk, HHVM (Pawan Kalyan's last release before OG) had raked in around Rs 10.6 cr on its first Sunday.