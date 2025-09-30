Get Updates
OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Did Pawan Kalyan Film Pass Its First Monday Test? Over 50% Drop Recorded

By
OG They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5
Photo Credit:

They Call Him OG (OG) Box Office Collection Day 5: Sujeeth's action-packed spectacle 'They Call Him OG' hit theatres on September 25, and ever since, it's been nothing short of a mass mania across South India. With Pawan Kalyan in full form, the film opened to a thunderous response, fueled by his unmatched fan frenzy. Marking Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut, the gangster drama struck gold at the box office in its opening weekend, drawing crowds in massive numbers. The actor's portrayal of the antagonist added a fresh flavor to the high-octane narrative, complementing Pawan Kalyan's fiery presence.

While the film witnessed a noticeable dip on Monday, the numbers are still solid and reflect a glorious run overall. Read on...

They Call Him OG (OG) First Monday Collection (Day 5)

They Call Him OG has set the screens on fire as Pawan Kalyan mania continues to grip the South. Ever since its release last week on Thursday, the Telugu-language crime-action drama has been blazing through the box office.

While OG saw a drop on Monday, as expected after a blockbuster weekend, it maintained a strong grip at ticket counters, showing solid hold and promising weekday footfalls. According to Sacnilk, OG saw a 53.78% (approx.) drop yesterday and managed to rake in around Rs 8.55 cr on its first Monday.

In the Telugu belt, the movie earned around Rs 8.01 cr on its day 5 (Monday).

OG (They Call Him OG) Total Collection So Far: Fails To Touch 150 Cr On Monday

With a Rs 8.55 cr (including all languages) earnings on Monday, the estimated 5-day total net collection of Pawan Kalyan's OG is now reported to be at Rs 148.75 cr, failing to cross the Rs 150 cr-mark on Monday.

Check out the full day-wise collection below:

Day 0 [ Wednesday] - ₹ 21 Cr
Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 63.75 Cr
Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 18.45 Cr
Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 18.5 Cr
Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 18.5 Cr
Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 8.55 Cr (Early Estimates)
Total - ₹ 148.75 Cr (Approx.)

They Call Him OG Monday Occupancy (Telugu)

Morning Shows: 32.79%
Afternoon Shows: 52.37%
Evening Shows: 40.72%
Night Shows: 30.67%

