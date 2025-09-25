They Call Him OG Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Pawan’s Film To Beat Game Changer & Create A Record | EXCL

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG, which has finally hit the theatres today, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and rightfully so. To begin with, the movie is Pawan Kalyan's second release of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. On the other hand, it marks Pawan Kalyan's first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi who is making his grand debut in Telugu with They Call Him OG aka OG. In fact, their face off has been one of the key highlights of the film. To note, the gangster crime action drama is written and directed by Sujeeth.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, They Call Him OG also features a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. To note, the storyline of They Call Him OG centres on a gangster named Ojas Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan, who after spending ten years away from Mumbai, comes back with a mission to take down another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. From the teaser to the trailer, everthing about They Call Him OG has managed to create a massive buzz in the town and there have been speculations about how the movie will fare at the box office

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that They Call Him OG, which has been made with a massive budget of around Rs 220cr, is likely to make an opening day collection of over Rs 60cr (including paid reviews).

They Call Him OG To Record Highest Telugu Opener Of 2025

Interestingly, if the box office prediction turned out to be true, They Call Him OG will beat Ram Charan's Game Changer, which made an opening day collection of Rs 51cr and will record the highest opening for a Telugu film in India in 2025.

Meanwhile, talking about OG, Emraan Hashmi, in a report published in Filmfare, stated, "I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid? Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines, to my characterisation - I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film".