OG (They Call Him OG) Budget And Box Office Target: How Much Pawan Kaylan’s Film Should Earn To Become A Hit?

OG Budget And Box Office Target: The wait is over for movie fans as OG (aka They Cal Him OG), the highly anticipated Telugu action crime drama, has finally hit the theatres. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film takes viewers on an epic journey of a retired gangster's dramatic comeback to face his rival crime lord, generating huge excitement since its announcement.

They Call Him OG is now playing in theatres and is set to compete at the box office with the critically-acclaimed Bollywood film Homebound. Apart from Telugu, the film has also premiered in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, allowing audiences across India to experience this grand cinematic saga.

OG (THEY CALL HIM OG) BUDGET, CAST AND OTHER DETAILS

OG follows the dramatic return of gangster Ojas Gambheera, who left the Mumbai underworld ten years ago. With his sights set on reclaiming his empire, he comes face-to-face with the current kingpin, Omi Bhau. Their clash sparks a violent crime war, where shifting loyalties and buried secrets resurface, turning the city into a battlefield.

The film is led by actor and politician Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera aka OG and features a talented ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Notably, the film marks the Telugu debut of Hindi actor Emraan Hashmi, adding to the excitement around the release.

The makers of They Call Him OG have opted for an A certificate, making the film suitable only for viewers aged 18 and above in India. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes, promising an intense and gripping cinematic experience.

To get an idea about the box office prospects of OG, Filmibeat spoke with trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, who shared key insights about the film's budget. Discussing the budget, he informed Filmibeat, "OG is one of the costliest projects in recent Telugu cinema. The film's total budget is estimated at around Rs 220 crore, covering everything from production to promotions."

THE CALL HIM OG BOX OFFICE TARGET AND DAY 1 COLLECTION

If we keep its budget in mind, OG needs to earn at least Rs 230-250 crore (including all versions) to be considered a successful venture at the box office.

The film has made a powerful splash at the box office on Day 1, raking in a staggering Rs 91 crore net in India on its opening, with global collections already crossing Rs 150 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 20.25 crore from previews alone, with special benefit shows starting as early as 1 AM and ticket prices reaching up to Rs 1,000 in some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite facing several delays before its release, They Call Him OG achieved an impressive overall occupancy of 69.35% in Telugu. Other languages contributed strongly as well, with Tamil at 18.36%, Hindi at 10.37%, and Kannada at 9.19%, showcasing the film's pan-Indian appeal.