They Call Him OG Morning Occupancy Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Sees A Good Start But Fails To Beat HIT3

They Call Him OG Morning Occupancy Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's latest film They Call Him OG has finally arrived in cinemas, generating significant excitement. This happens to be Pawan Kalyan's second of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu and fans can't keep calm about it. Notably, it marks his first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, who makes his Telugu debut in this film. Their on-screen rivalry is a major attraction in this gangster crime action drama, crafted by writer-director Sujeeth. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast alongside Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

To note, They Call Him OG revolves around Ojas Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan. After a decade away from Mumbai, he returns with a mission to confront another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. The face-off between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi is one of the film's standout elements. This dynamic adds an extra layer of excitement for audiences. From its teaser to the trailer, They Call Him OG has generated substantial buzz and the movie has opened to a decent response.

They Call Him OG Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has recorded an occupancy of 71.15% during the morning shows on day 1 (first Thursday)

They Call Him OG Records Second Highest Occupancy For Telugu Film In 2025

Interestingly, with an occupancy of 71.15% They Call Him OG has failed to be beat Naani starrer HIT 3 which had recorded a footfall of 79.57% during morning shows on day 1. As a result, this Pawan Kalyan starrer has emerged as the second highest occupancy in morning shows for a Telugu film in 2025.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that the movie is expected to make a collection of over Rs 60cr (including paid reviews) on the opening day in India. It will be interesting to see what records They Call Him OG will break on the opening day.