Sita On The Road Movie Review: A Promising Idea Wasted By The Amateurish Making

Rating: 2.0 /5 Star Cast: Kalpika Ganesh, Gayathri Gupta, Uma Lingaiah, Khatera Hakimi, and Nesa Farhedi Director: Praneeth Yaron

Sita On The Road, the female-oriented film recently premiered on Zee Plex. The movie, which is directed by actor-turned-director Praneeth Yaron, focuses on the liberating journey of five women. Sita On The Road features Kalpika Ganesh, Gayathri Gupta, Uma Lingaiah, Khatera Hakimi, and Nesa Farhedi as the protagonists.

Did the Praneeth Yaron film emerge as a wholesome movie experience? Read Sita On The Road movie review here to know...

What's Yay:

The story idea

Background score

What's Nay:

Amateurish execution and making

Lackluster performances

Problematic characterizations

Plot

Anu (Kalpika Ganesh), Gayathri (Gayathri Gupta), Uma (Uma Lingaiah), Mohini (Khatera Hakimi), and Sarah (Nesa Farhedi), the five women who are wronged by the people around them, come together for a road trip. How the trip, new-found friendships, and sisterhood change their lives forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Sita On The Road deserves to appreciated for focusing on a female friendship story, especially because it comes from a highly-commercialized industry. But, the ambitious film that focuses on a progressive idea, fails to emerge as a fulfilling movie experience. Right from the opening sequence, the clumsy, amateurish making style makes it an extremely tiresome watch. The characters and scenes look familiar, yet badly executed.

There is disappointing randomness in almost everything - especially the characters, dialogues, and situations. And this makes it extremely difficult to connect with the characters or worse, even understand what is going on. It is extremely disturbing when a supposedly progressive film still chooses to just fit some cigarettes and liquor on a woman's hands, to portray her as a "bold" and "independent".

From portraying every man who comes in the frame as a pervert or showing the ex-husband as the cold-hearted bad guy, Sita On The Road chooses to go through all the outdated cliches feminist films have thrown into us over years. In short, the promising idea is wasted by an amateurish, old-school way of storytelling, that hardly provides anything memorable.

Performances

The leading ladies, Kalpika Ganesh, Gayathri Gupta, Uma Lingaiah, Khatera Hakimi, and Nesa Farhedi fail to create an impact with their lackluster performances. The rest of the cast is forgettable as well.

Technical Aspects

Raj Anantha's cinematography looks outdated and amateurish. Suresh Kumar Kasukruthi's editing is okay. However, Praneeth Yohan, the director who has also composed the music for the movie, makes a mark with its effective score.

Verdict

Sita On The Road is a promising idea that has ended up as a clumsy, tiring experience due to its amateurish making style and forgettable performances.

Also Read:

A1 Express Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Radhe Shyam: Man Who Duped Aspiring Actors Promising A Role With Prabhas Arrested In Mumbai