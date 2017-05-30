 »   »   » 3 Years Of Bangalore Days: Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly Recall The Special Day!

Bangalore Days, the Anjali Menon movie, which featured the young brigade of Mollywood comprising of actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy & others, was a swashbuckling hit at the box office.

Apart from being a box office success, Bangalore Days also went on to find a place in the most followed movies of Mollywood. Today (May 30, 2017), this energetic movie filled with freshness, is celebrating its third anniversary.



Bangalore Days was quite a special movie for all of of its lead actors. Be it Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly or Fahadh Faasil, we got to witness some firebrand performances from each one of them.



Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly recalled the special day by posting about Bangalore Days through their respective Facebook pages..



Take a look at the Facebook posts of Dulquer Salmaan & Nivin Pauly..











Dulquer Salmaan had portrayed a character named Aju, a freebird who leads his life on his own terms. On the other hand, Nivin Pauly had portrayed a character named Kuttan, a Software Engineer working in Bangalore.



Well, Bangalore Days is as special to the audiences, as it is for its stars. The film is easily a great watch, even now. Thank you Anjali Menon for giving us this lovable movie.