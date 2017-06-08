 »   »   » Godha Director Basil Joseph To Enter The Wedlock

Basil Joseph, the young film-maker is on a high with the grand success of his recent movie, Godha. In a recent interview given to a popular online magazine, Basil Joseph officially announced his marriage plans.

The director is planning to enter the wedlock in August 2017. However, Basil Joseph hasn't disclosed the name of his fiancee but revealed that she is a social worker. The film-maker is expected to reveal more details of the wedding, soon.



Interestingly, Basil Joseph is planning to take a short break from films, to concentrate on the wedding preparations. The director will start working on his next project, only after the marriage.



Basil Joseph made his directorial debut with the comical entertainer Kunjiramayanam, which featured Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The movie achieved a decent success at the box office.



But the young director succeeded in creating a place for himself in Mollywood, with his second directorial venture Godha. The movie, which features Tovino Thomas and Wamiq Gabbi in the lead roles, has already emerged as a critical and commercial success.