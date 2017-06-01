 »   »   » Dil Bole Oberoi Spoiler: Rudra Brings Bhavya To Oberoi Mansion; Fakes His Marriage With Bhavya!

In the recent episodes of Dil Bole Oberoi, we saw how Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) fell in love with Bhavya, who is on a mission! He thinks Bhavya is in trouble as the goons attack her and tries to act like saving her.

Rudra has no clue that Bhavya is an officer and is hiding her identity! Rudra and Bhavya are seen hiding from the goons and finally reach the Oberoi mansion safely.

In order to save Bhavya, he decides to lie to his family. He reveals his story to Shivaay, who will decide to help him. Apparently, at Omkara and Gauri's sangeet ceremony, Shivaay will announce that Rudra has chosen his bride, Bhavya, thus shocking everyone.

A source was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Rudra will confide to Shivaay and share the ordeal. Being the responsible big brother, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will decide to help him. At Omkara-Gauri's (Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh) sangeet, Shivaay will announce that Rudra has come with his bride, and that the family should readily accept her."

When asked about the upcoming track of Dil Bole Oberoi, Leenesh said, "It's going to be super entertaining in the coming days and audience should stay hooked for more drama."

Will the family members accept Bhavya? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates...