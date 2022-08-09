Darlings Actress Shefali Shah: 2022 Has Been An Amazing And Creatively Satisfying Year

Shefali Shah is one of the best actresses that we have in Indian cinema. She was recently seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings. The actress has been receiving a positive response for her portrayal of Shamshunissa in Darlings. Apart from the Netflix film, the actress has some memorable pieces of work such as Jalsa and Human in the year 2022 so far.

Now, after the success of Darlings, Shefali Shah is all set to feature in the second season of Delhi Crime. The trailer of the upcoming web series has already been released, and fans are very curious to see Shefali once again in a badass cop avatar. Recently, the Satya actress shared a statement with the media, in which she revealed how satisfied she is with the year 2022.

Shefali Shah said, "Personally, 2022 has been an amazing and creatively satisfying year so far, as I got to work on some of the most stimulating stories and movies. With such great stories- be it Jalsa, Human or Darlings, each piece of content this year has made me want to work 10x more. I am so happy that the audience is embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love."

The diva also opened up about the praises she received from all corners for her performance in Darlings. She said, "The response Darlings has been getting from the audience is overwhelming, exhilarating, and inspiring to say the least. It's a big cheer-up to the entire team for the impeccable dedication they have put."

Let us tell you, Shefali Shah will also be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Doctor G. Talking about her latest outing, Darlings also stars Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.