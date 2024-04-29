Lovely Runner Episode 7 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? What To Expect?

Lovely Runner Episode 7 Release Date Update: Korean dramas, or K-dramas, are gaining increasing attention in India with each passing day. Following the success of Queen Of Tears, Lovely Runner has emerged as another global hit, captivating audiences in India and beyond. Starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, this romantic comedy debuted earlier this month and has already garnered a dedicated fanbase.

With six episodes aired so far, anticipation is high for the release of the seventh episode. Wondering about the specifics of the upcoming Lovely Runner Episode 7? Don't worry, we've got all the details covered. Whether you're a die-hard K-drama fan or simply seeking a brief overview of the plot, cast, and characters, we've compiled everything you need to know right here.

LOVELY RUNNER CAST AND PLOT DETAILS

Lovely Runner, a captivating drama currently airing on tvN, skillfully intertwines romance, comedy, and time-travel elements. At its core, the story revolves around the love story of Ryu Sun Jae, a celebrated K-pop idol, and Im Sol, his devoted fan.

However, tragedy strikes when the beloved idol meets an untimely end, leaving his fans devastated. In a twist of fate, Im Sol finds herself transported back in time to their high school years. Now faced with a complex mission, she must alter his destiny and prevent the tragic events that led to his premature demise.

The drama has enthralled viewers in just six episodes with its well-crafted plot, deepening the intrigue with each twist. The standout element is the undeniable chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, igniting excitement among fans who eagerly await the unfolding of their on-screen romance as the narrative progresses.

LOVELY RUNNER EPISODE 7 RELEASE DATE, TIME, AND PLATFORM DETAILS

Initially created by South Korea's tvN network, Lovely Runner can now be streamed in India through the Rakuten Viki platform. The highly anticipated seventh episode is set to debut today (April 29) at 8:25 PM KST (4:55 PM IST).

While the first two episodes are available for free, access to the following episodes requires a paid subscription. Following a release pattern of two episodes per week (Monday and Tuesday), it follows the format established by another tvN hit, Queen of Tears.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN LOVELY RUNNER EPISODE 7?

In the trailer for the upcoming episode of Lovely Runner, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) appears visibly anxious upon spotting Im Sol's umbrella abandoned on the street. Concerned for her safety, he hurriedly heads to Sol's residence in search of her. Meanwhile, Sol (portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon) is resolute in her determination to alter the course of events, fully aware of the impending danger. She bravely confronts a menacing taxi driver, determined to rewrite the past.

The preview for episode 7 then shifts to a glimpse of Im Sol in the year 2023. Remarkably, she is shown walking, indicating that she hasn't lost her mobility due to any accident. In this future timeline, Sol is focused on ensuring the well-being of idol singer Ryu Sun Jae and is involved in his endeavors, including an upcoming movie project. The teaser also hints at Sol's presence during Eclipse's comeback concert. However, it concludes with a worried Sol, passionately praying for Sun Jae's safety and hoping he won't show up at the event.