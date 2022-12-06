Fast Growing Make-up Artist Asmitha's Take On The Competition In The Industry

Asmitha took up make-up as a skill that she wanted to learn and develop. But during the course of learning, she grew interested in the field and make-up became her passion. In some time, she set up her venture, make-up academy by the name of Asmitha Makeover Artistry.

Asmitha is a Chennai based make-up artist and educator who is also an accomplished businesswoman. Having worked as a model since the young age of 13, she was already a well-known name in the showbiz industry. But her discovery and love for make-up led her down a different path, and a completely different career.

Owing to Asmita's excellency as a professional make-up artist, Asmitha Makeover Artistry (AMA) soon became a popular name in the realm of bridal, pre-wedding and party make-up. Today, AMA consists of a wonderful team of accomplished artists who are dedicated towards furthering Asmitha's vision of making AMA the best make-up academy in the country.

As an independent woman in the field, Asmitha had to go through numerous hurdles before she was able to establish herself in a concrete manner. She says that having worked childhood, she was already equipped with survival mechanisms that gave her strength and assisted her in paving a way for herself.

Talking about competition in the make-up industry, Asmitha said, "Make-up is a very personal industry. It is extremely important to brides because they're going to remember their wedding day for the rest of their lives and obviously want it to look their best versions. There is intense competition because everyone wants to amp up their customer loyalty and grab market share. But for me, my only competition has been with myself. I strive to become better than yesterday, every single day. Learning and unlearning is never supposed to stop. And viewing myself as my biggest competitor has helped me a lot in doing the right self-assessment and incorporating feedback."

Asmitha and her venture have been recognized by organizations like SHE India and The Times of India. AMA has become a brand that is akin to warmth, self-love, proficiency and value.