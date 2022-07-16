Maharani Season 2 Teaser: Huma Qureshi Gets Ready For A Political Battle As CM Rani Bharti

Huma Qureshi is all set to return as Rani Bharti with season 2 of Maharani on SonyLIV. The makers released the first teaser of Maharani 2 giving a glimpse at the political battle ahead of the leading actress and husband predecessor Bheema Bharti played by Sohum Shah.

While the teaser did not reveal the show's release date yet, it gave a first look at what fans can expect in the new episodes. The teaser also shows chief minister Bheema Bharti (Sohum Shah) coming out of prison in a new bearded look. Meanwhile, Rani who was appointed as the CM is getting ready to fight for her seat in the office.

Huma shared the teaser on her Instagram account and wrote, "She is here ... Wait for the end 🤫Shhhhh ...." Earlier she described the season 2 in an Instagram post as, "She is coming backkk !!! #Maharani #Season2 is on its way to you .... So grateful for all the pyaar you gave us last time ... cannot wait to share our labour of love , sweat and hard work with you all .."

Season 1 of Maharani released in 2020, saw some mixed reviews from fans however, fans are excited for season 2. Season 1 followed Rani Bharti, a homemaker and the wife of Bihar's Chief Minister Bheema who reluctantly took over the post of CM after her husband resigned. As a homemaker, she is only expected to be a pawn in the game that others are playing but Rani shocks everyone when she starts to speak up on her own.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Maharani also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Dibyendu Bhattachary, Kani Kasturi, Anuja Sathe, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar and Ravindra Gautam in pivotal roles.