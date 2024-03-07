Maharani Season 3 Review: Huma Qureshi's Strong Performance Saves The Series Which Is Good In Bits & Parts

Rating:
3.0/5
Star
Cast:
Huma
Qureshi,
Amit
Sial
Director:
Saurabh
Bhave
Maharani
Season
3
Review:
In
2021,
Huma
Qureshi
starrer
Maharani
season
one
started
streaming
on
Sony
LIV.
The
show
reveolved
around
a
homemaker
in
Bihar
who
becomes
the
Chief
Minister
of
the
state
after
her
CM
husband
is
shot.
The
series
received
a
great
response,
and
Huma's
performance
as
Rani
Bharti
was
appreciated
a
lot.
In
2022,
the
makers
came
with
the
season
2
of
the
series
which
also
got
a
decent
response,
and
now,
season
3
of
Maharani
has
started
streaming
on
Sony
LIV.
So,
is
this
series
worth
a
binge-watch?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
In
Maharani
season
3,
Rani
Bharti
(Huma
Qureshi)
is
in
jail
as
she
is
accused
of
kiiling
her
husband
Bheema
Bharti.
She
gives
her
12th
examination,
and
is
not
ready
to
apply
for
the
bail.
However,
one
day,
when
her
kids
get
attached
by
the
goons,
Rani
decides
to
come
out
on
bail.
How
Rani
takes
the
revenge
from
the
murderers
of
her
husband,
forms
the
rest
of
the
story...
The
eight-episode
series
is
created
by
Subhash
Kapoor
and
directed
by
Saurabh
Bhave.
It
starts
on
a
slow
note,
but
picks
up
from
the
second
episode.
However,
the
series
in
between,
especially
in
the
third
and
fourth
episode
becomes
a
bit
slow,
and
the
screenaplay
and
the
narration
fail
to
keep
us
hooked.
In
fact,
in
between,
in
a
few
episodes,
Huma's
character,
Rani
Bharti
is
hardly
seen.
It
seems
like
the
makers
in
a
few
episodes
forgot
that
who
their
protagonist
is.
The
series
once
again
picks
up
from
the
sixth
episode,
but
is
surely
a
bumpy
ride.
However,
whenever
Huma
Qureshi
comes
on
screen,
the
series
surely
goes
a
notch
higher.
The
actress'
performance
has
been
the
highlight
of
the
series
in
all
seasons,
and
for
season
three
we
can
clearly
say
that
her
act
is
the
saving
grace.
Whenever,
the
series
is
faltering,
Huma
appears
on
screen,
and
saves
it.
So,
of
course,
once
again
Huma
has
given
a
power-packed
performance.
Amit
Sial
is
good
in
his
role,
and
Anuja
Sathe
shines.
Other
supporting
cast
like
Vineet
Kumar,
Kani
Kusruti,
Dibyendu
Bhattacharya,
and
others,
are
good
in
their
respective
roles.
One
element
of
the
series
that
deserves
a
special
mention
are
the
dialogiues.
The
hard-hitting
dialogues
along
with
the
perfect
background
score
surely
make
a
few
scenes
powerful.
Maharani
Season
3
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Maharani
season
3
is
a
series
which
is
good
in
bits
and
parts.
It
is
Huma
Qureshi's
amazing
performance
that
saves
it.
We
would
have
given
the
series
2.5
stars,
but
an
extra
half
star
just
for
the
fantastic
performance
of
Huma.