Huma Qureshi's Maharani 3 Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After OTT Release

Maharani
3
Leaked:
Huma
Qureshi's
recent
release
Maharani
season
3
(Maharani
3)
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
Created
by
Subhash
Kapoor
and
directed
by
Saurabh
Bhave,
Maharani
3
has
been
a
political
drama
series.
It
features
Huma
Qureshi
in
the
role
of
Rani
Bharti,
along
with
Sohum
Shah,
Amit
Sial,
Kani
Kusruti
and
Inaamulhaq.
After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Maharani
3
was
released
on
SonyLIV
today
(March
7).
However,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
the
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Yes,
Maharani
3
full
series
has
been
leaked
online
hours
after
it
had
its
OTT
release.
Maharani
3
full
movie
leaked
online
for
free
download
For
the
uninitiated,
Maharani
3
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
as
Huma
Qureshi
is
returning
with
the
series
after
two
years
and
everyone
has
been
curious
to
know
what
will
be
Rani
Bharti's
next
move.
Maharani
3
features
Rani
Bharti
behind
the
bars
for
allegedly
eliminating
Bheema
Bharti
and
the
series
turn
out
to
be
a
chilling
tale
of
vengeance.
According
to
media
reports,
Maharani
3
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites.
While
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
viewership
worldwide.
Talking
about
Maharani
3,
Huma
stated,
"There
is
a
lot
of
potential
in
the
series.
There
are
so
many
stories.
As
a
country,
we
are
obsessed
with
politics
and
everything
political.
There
is
a
lot
that
can
happen.
Right
now,
we
just
scratched
the
surface
and
there
is
a
lot
more
to
go.
Maybe
we
do
7
or
11
seasons.
Even
if
this
were
to
be
our
last,
I
just
will
be
very
happy
and
grateful
for
all
the
love
we
have
received".
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Earlier
films
like
Article
370,
Aarya
Season
3,
Madame
Web,
Dunki,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Fighter,
Mr
and
Mrs
Smith
Season
1,
The
Family
Plan
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
It
is
important
to
note
that
although
the
temptation
of
watching
a
recently
released
film
or
web
series
without
any
expense
might
be
compelling,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
that
indulging
in
such
activities
amounts
to
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
harms
dedicated
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.
