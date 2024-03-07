Huma Qureshi's Maharani 3 Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After OTT Release

Maharani 3 Leaked: Huma Qureshi's recent release Maharani season 3 (Maharani 3) has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave, Maharani 3 has been a political drama series. It features Huma Qureshi in the role of Rani Bharti, along with Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

After creating immense buzz in the town, Maharani 3 was released on SonyLIV today (March 7). However, much to everyone's shock, the movie has fallen prey to piracy. Yes, Maharani 3 full series has been leaked online hours after it had its OTT release.

Maharani 3 full movie leaked online for free download

For the uninitiated, Maharani 3 has been grabbing eyeballs as Huma Qureshi is returning with the series after two years and everyone has been curious to know what will be Rani Bharti's next move. Maharani 3 features Rani Bharti behind the bars for allegedly eliminating Bheema Bharti and the series turn out to be a chilling tale of vengeance. According to media reports, Maharani 3 was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its viewership worldwide.

Talking about Maharani 3, Huma stated, "There is a lot of potential in the series. There are so many stories. As a country, we are obsessed with politics and everything political. There is a lot that can happen. Right now, we just scratched the surface and there is a lot more to go. Maybe we do 7 or 11 seasons. Even if this were to be our last, I just will be very happy and grateful for all the love we have received".

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like Article 370, Aarya Season 3, Madame Web, Dunki, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Fighter, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, The Family Plan etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.